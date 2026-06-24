Iter Opus and SEAC Join Forces to Help Tool Shed Members Manage and Grow Their Careers

Mike Evans, Executive Director of SEAC (Left) and Andrew Dimock, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Iter Opus (Right) Affordable Tool Lending Program for Greater Rochesterians offered through SEAC Iter Opus and the SEAC are collaborating to expand career access in Rochester by providing SEAC Tool Shed members with free one-year Levii Premium access.

Collaboration will provide SEAC Tool Shed members with free one-year Levii Premium access and SEAC with employer platform licenses.

This relationship with SEAC allows us to bring Levii to a trusted community partner, give back and learn directly from the people working every day to strengthen Rochester’s workforce.” — Andrew Dimock, Co-Founder & CEO of Iter Opus

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iter Opus Corporation, a Rochester-based technology company developing Levii , a Career Workforce Alignment System, today announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the South East Area Coalition ( SEAC ) to support workforce development, career exploration, and economic mobility in the Rochester region.Through the MOU, Iter Opus will provide SEAC Tool Shed members with free individual Levii Premium accounts for one year. SEAC Tool Shed members will have free access to paid Levii account features that support career discovery, career planning, skills development, and workforce alignment. Iter Opus will also provide SEAC with access to the Levii Employer Platform to support the organization’s workforce development, planning, and hiring efforts.The collaboration reflects a shared interest in helping Rochester residents access practical tools that support long-term career growth while giving community-based organizations additional resources to understand workforce needs and employment barriers.“Iter Opus was built around a simple belief: people need better pathways to understand their skills, explore real opportunities, and make informed career decisions,” said Andrew Dimock, Chief Executive Officer of Iter Opus Corporation. “This relationship with SEAC allows us to bring Levii to a trusted community partner, give back and learn directly from the people working every day to strengthen Rochester’s workforce.”Levii is being developed as a private, AI-powered career platform that helps individuals identify career pathways, understand transferable skills, explore training opportunities, and connect with employers more intentionally. For employers and workforce organizations, Levii is designed to support more strategic talent planning by emphasizing readiness, fit, and alignment rather than high-volume applications.SEAC’s Tool Shed program provides community members with access to shared tools through a lending library, supporting homeowner and small business needs across the Rochester region.“This gives us an opportunity to explore how technology can support community workforce needs in a practical and accessible way,” said Mike Evans, Executive Director of SEAC. “We are interested in tools that help people identify opportunities, build confidence, and move toward sustainable employment.”Under the agreement, the parties will collaborate on feedback and program improvement to better understand barriers to employment and identify future workforce development opportunities.“This is not just about providing software access,” added Dimock. “It is about listening, learning, and building a platform that reflects the needs of real communities. Rochester is an important part of Iter Opus’s story, and partnerships like this help ensure that our work remains grounded in local impact.”About Iter Opus CorporationIter Opus Corporation is headquartered in Rochester, New York and develops technology that helps people and organizations make better decisions and grow with purpose. The company’s team brings over 80 years of combined experience across technology, workforce development, and education, shaping products built for readiness, alignment, and long-term outcomes.It’s flagship platform, Levii, delivers this approach through a private career navigator for individuals and a strategic hiring solution for employers. It is the first of multiple platforms designed to strengthen opportunity and connection through people-first technology.For more information, visit https://www.iteropus.com About Southeast Area CoalitionThe South East Area Coalition is a Rochester, New York-based community organization supporting residents and neighborhoods through programs, resources, and collaborative initiatives. SEAC’s work includes community engagement and practical resource-sharing efforts that strengthen quality of life and local opportunity.For more information, visit https://seacrochester.org

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