Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,994 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,094 in the last 365 days.

Highway 1/169 traffic control changes in Ely start July 13 (July 7, 2026)

Latest news releases

DULUTH, Minn. –  The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be temporarily changing the traffic control at both signalized intersections on Highway 1/169 (Sheridan Street) in Ely on Monday, July 13, weather dependent. The intersections are at Hwy 1/169 and Central Avenue and Hwy 1/169 and 3rd Avenue East. The signals will be placed into flashing red and stop signs will be installed to change the intersections into all-way stop control for approximately six weeks.

These changes are based on engineering studies and public input for the two intersections assessing improving safety and intersection operations. The signals are near the end of their expected service lives, and MnDOT is looking at mid- to long-term solutions for them.

The signals will return to normal operation after the six-week period. This trial period is after a similar change that occurred this past winter. Members of the public are welcome to provide feedback on the temporary stop condition on our survey.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Highway 1/169 traffic control changes in Ely start July 13 (July 7, 2026)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.