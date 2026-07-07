Highway 1/169 traffic control changes in Ely start July 13 (July 7, 2026)

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DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be temporarily changing the traffic control at both signalized intersections on Highway 1/169 (Sheridan Street) in Ely on Monday, July 13, weather dependent. The intersections are at Hwy 1/169 and Central Avenue and Hwy 1/169 and 3rd Avenue East. The signals will be placed into flashing red and stop signs will be installed to change the intersections into all-way stop control for approximately six weeks.

These changes are based on engineering studies and public input for the two intersections assessing improving safety and intersection operations. The signals are near the end of their expected service lives, and MnDOT is looking at mid- to long-term solutions for them.

The signals will return to normal operation after the six-week period. This trial period is after a similar change that occurred this past winter. Members of the public are welcome to provide feedback on the temporary stop condition on our survey.

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