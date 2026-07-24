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Highway 75 near Kent reopens to traffic today, July 24 (July 24, 2026)

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DETROIT LAKES, Minn.—The Minnesota Department of Transportation will reopen Highway 75 near Kent to all traffic today, Fri., July 24. Highway 75 has been closed between County Road 1 and County Road 22 since June for a bridge repair project.
The project on Highway 75 included repairs to the bridges over the railroad and Whiskey Creek, replacement of the bridge approach panels, as well as upgraded drainage and restored ditch in-slopes.

Next week, motorists may encounter periodic lane or shoulder closures as crews complete final touches on the project. Then, in mid- to late-August, they’ll return to install snow fence. Expect shoulder closures while that work is underway.

MnDOT thanks the traveling public for their patience and commitment to safety during construction. For more information about this project, visit the project website at mndot.gov/d4/projects/hwy75kent.

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Highway 75 near Kent reopens to traffic today, July 24 (July 24, 2026)

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