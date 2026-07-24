Rabbit Road north of Kasota to reopen July 25 (July 24, 2026)

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MANKATO, Minn. – Rabbit Road north of Kasota is expected to reopen to local traffic by 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation



The road has been closed since May 1 as crews completed repairs to the bridge over Highway 22. Work included bridge deck repairs, replacement of approach panels, traffic barriers, and drainage structure improvements as part of the 2025-26 Highway 22 Mankato to St. Peter reconstruction project.



Highway 22 under the Rabbit Road bridge remains open to local traffic only, with no access from southbound Highway 169 in St. Peter. MnDOT encourages northbound local traffic heading to St. Peter to use Highway 22 across the Minnesota River Bridge and then northbound Highway 169, instead of using Le Sueur County Road 21 and Highway 99.



Highway 22 between Mankato and St. Peter remains closed to through traffic for the final year of construction on the project. Through traffic is detoured to Highways 14 and 169 until the completion of the project in fall 2026, weather permitting.

Project overview

The 2025-26 Mankato to St. Peter project includes reconstructing Highway 22 from south of Blue Earth County Road 57 in Mankato to just south of the Minnesota River Bridge in St. Peter and adding new turn and passing lanes. The project also includes improving lighting at intersections, repairing and replacing bridges, installing snow fence, and preparing for future construction of a walking and biking trail to connect Mankato to St. Peter. A roundabout at Hill Street (Le Sueur County Road 21) near Kasota was completed in 2025.

Benefits of the project include improved pavement, increased safety and traffic flow, and accommodations for a future multi-use trail. Mathiowetz Construction Company was awarded the project with a bid of $36,896,294.56.

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