Highway 40 bridge replacement project near Milan completed July 24 (July 24, 2026)

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MILAN, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced that the bridge-to-culvert replacement project on Highway 40, located three miles south of Lac qui Parle Middle/High School, is complete. The detour has been removed, and the highway is now open to traffic.



Crews replaced the old bridge with a new box culvert. Midwest Contracting was the contractor, and the project cost $1.2 million.

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