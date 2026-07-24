MILAN, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced that the bridge-to-culvert replacement project on Highway 40, located three miles south of Lac qui Parle Middle/High School, is complete. The detour has been removed, and the highway is now open to traffic.
Crews replaced the old bridge with a new box culvert. Midwest Contracting was the contractor, and the project cost $1.2 million.
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Highway 40 bridge replacement project near Milan completed July 24 (July 24, 2026)
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