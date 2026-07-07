L+M Development Partners Goes Live with Five Sigma's AI-Native Claims Platform and Clive™

L+M Development Partners Goes Live with Five Sigma's AI-Native Claims Platform

National real estate development firm deploys Five Sigma to modernize self-insured claims handling across GL, construction liability, and workers’ compensation.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Five Sigma , the AI claims technology company, today announced that L+M Development Partners (L+M), a national real estate development, investment, construction, and management firm, has gone live with Five Sigma’s AI-native claims management platform and Clive™ , the Multi-Agent AI Claims Expert. The deployment gives L+M a modern foundation for managing self-insured claims with greater visibility, automation, and control.As a large real estate firm with a diverse portfolio, L+M manages claims across categories including General Liability, Premises Liability, Construction Liability, and Workers’ Compensation. With Five Sigma, L+M brings claims data, documents, communications, reporting, and workflows into one AI-native system built to reduce manual work and improve operational visibility. Clive is embedded directly into the claims workflow, where it automates routine tasks, summarizes claim information, and recommends next steps, helping adjusters move faster while staying focused on the decisions that require experience and judgment."For a self-insured firm, claims are not a back-office cost. They protect residents, employees, and the value of the entire portfolio. The organizations that handle this well are the ones that give their claims teams clarity and control instead of more manual work. That is what an AI-native platform is built to do: put better information in front of the people making the decisions," said Oded Barak, CEO and Co-founder of Five Sigma. "We are proud to support L+M in helping their team build a more connected, scalable, and AI-enabled claims operation.""With Five Sigma live, we can see where every claim stands across every property and line of business, and our team can focus on the decisions that protect our residents and our portfolio,” said Samantha Ahern, Vice President Risk Management at L+M Development Partners.The successful deployment reflects Five Sigma’s growing momentum among self-insured enterprises, TPAs, MGAs, and insurers adopting AI-native technology as the foundation for modern claims execution.About L+M Development PartnersAt L+M Development Partners, working together to build stronger communities is our mission. Our double bottom line philosophy means that we measure success not only by financial returns but also by the positive impacts we make in the communities we serve.LMDP is a full-service real estate development firm that develops, invests in, constructs, and manages properties with industry‑leading innovation across a variety of urban markets nationwide, primarily in the New York tri‑state area. Recognized as one of the top affordable housing developers in the country, LMDP was founded in 1984 and is part of L+M Companies.L+M Companies, including L+M Development Partners, L+M Fund Management, LMXD and Sena Affordable Communities, is responsible for approximately $24 billion in development and investment and has advanced more than 63,000 high quality residential units across construction, acquisition, preservation, and completed projects.Please visit our website for more information: lmdevpartners.comAbout Five SigmaFive Sigma provides AI-native claims management technology to insurers, MGAs, TPAs, reinsurers, and self-insured organizations. Clive™, Five Sigma's award-winning AI Claims Adjuster, works on any existing claims management system. Clive automates routine tasks, dynamically plans claim handling, and advances claims according to each organization's operating procedures, adding intelligence and automation to any platform. Five Sigma's customers report measurable improvements in claims operations: cost savings, productivity gains, faster cycle time, and better policyholder service.To learn more, visit fivesigmalabs.com

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