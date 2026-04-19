Fast Cover Deploys Five Sigma’s AI-Native Claims Platform and Clive™ AI Claims Adjuster in Australia

Australian travel insurer Fast Cover deploys Five Sigma’s claims management platform and Clive™, to support faster, more intelligent claims handling.

Australian travel insurer Fast Cover goes live with Five Sigma’s claims management platform and Clive™, to support faster, more intelligent claims handling.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fast Cover , an award-winning Australian travel insurance provider headquartered in Sydney, successfully deployed a new AI-powered claims management platform in partnership with insurtech provider Five Sigma , marking a significant milestone in its claims transformation strategy.Now live in production, the platform enables Fast Cover to deliver faster, more intelligent, and more transparent claims experiences for customers. The rollout strengthens Fast Cover’s ability to respond to travel-related incidents globally, streamline claims processing, and support its team with real-time insights and decision-making tools.Travel insurance claims present unique operational challenges, with events occurring anywhere in the world and often requiring urgent action across medical emergencies, trip cancellations, baggage loss, and travel disruptions. As customer expectations for speed and clarity continue to rise, Fast Cover identified the need for a more advanced, scalable claims solution.“With Five Sigma now fully deployed in our operations, Fast Cover is delivering a level of speed and intelligence in travel insurance claims that sets a new benchmark for the Australian market," said Dean van Es, CEO at Fast Cover. “From the moment a customer lodges a claim through to final settlement, our claims team is supported by AI to streamline the claim process and reduce delays, while ensuring every decision is overseen by experienced claims professionals. Our partnership with Five Sigma helps us deliver a faster, more consistent experience without compromising fairness or transparency.”The platform, provided by Five Sigma, is an AI-native, SaaS-based claims management system designed for property and casualty insurers. It includes Clive™ , described as the insurance industry’s first AI Claims Adjuster, embedded directly into the claims workflow to automate routine adjuster tasks, recommend next best actions, and ensure compliance with insurer-specific processes.This deployment represents Five Sigma’s first production implementation in the Australian travel insurance market and includes integrations tailored to local regulatory and financial requirements, such as ABA payment rails and Lloyd’s bordereaux reporting.“We are thrilled to start creating real value to Fast Cover which is the sole objective of Five Sigma” said Oded Barak, Co-founder and CEO of Five Sigma. “This deployment shows how our AI-native platform and Clive™ AI Claims Adjuster can be configured for the regulatory, financial and operational needs of the Australian travel insurance market. We’re excited to expand our presence in Australia and continue innovating with Fast Cover.”About Five SigmaFive Sigma is a leading insurtech company providing AI-native claims management technology to P&C insurers, MGAs, TPAs, and reinsurers. Clive™, Five Sigma’s award-winning Multi-Agent AI Claims Expert, acts as an AI adjuster that works on any existing claims management system, or runs natively within Five Sigma’s proprietary, SaaS Claims Management System (CMS). Clive brings intelligence and automation to every stage of the claims process - automating routine tasks, dynamically planning claim handling, and advancing claims according to the insurer’s standard operating procedures (SOPs). Five Sigma’s customers report immediate and measurable cost savings, productivity gains, faster cycle time, improved accuracy, and a better experience for policyholders. For more information, visit fivesigmalabs.com.About Fast CoverFast Cover Travel Insurance is an Australian-owned travel insurance provider helping Aussie travellers safeguard their travels with simple, flexible cover options. Founded in 2010 by Dean Van Es, Fast Cover offers a wide range of policies for domestic and international travel, including cover for overseas medical emergencies, trip cancellations, delays, lost luggage and more. With easy online purchasing, 24/7 emergency assistance, and locally based customer support and claims handling, Fast Cover has been trusted by over one million travellers and is committed to helping Australians travel smarter and safer.

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