Five Sigma Named a Luminary in Celent's 2026 North America P&C Claims Systems Report

Five Sigma has been named a Luminary in Celent's P&C Claims Systems: 2026 North America Edition, one of only six systems to earn Celent's highest distinction.

Five Sigma earns Celent's highest distinction, the recognition reserved for systems that lead on both advanced technology and breadth of functionality.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Five Sigma , the AI-native claims technology company behind the Five Sigma Claims Management Platform and Clive™ , today announced that Celent, a global research and advisory firm for financial and insurance technology, has named it a Luminary in P&C Claims Systems: 2026 North America Edition report. Luminary is Celent's highest distinction, awarded to the systems that excel on both advanced technology and breadth of functionality.Published June 30, 2026, the report profiles major property and casualty claims administration systems available in North America. Celent evaluated 66 vendors across three dimensions, Advanced Technology, Breadth of Functionality, and Customer Base and Support. It then placed every qualifying solution into one of five categories: Luminary, Technology Standout, Functionality Standout, Noteworthy Solution, or Developing Solution. Five Sigma is one of only six claims systems to be named in the Luminary category.Five Sigma makes AI operational across the full claim lifecycle, either through its AI-native Claims Management Platform or by deploying Clive with an insurer’s existing claims system. Clive, Five Sigma’s agentic AI for claims, reads incoming communications and documents, drafts the first notice of loss, checks policy coverage, sets reserves based on insurer-defined rules, and dynamically scores and routes claims. As new information arrives—from documents and emails to call notes—Clive continuously reassesses the file, updates the claim record, and moves the claim forward within the insurer’s controls. Its responses link directly to supporting documentation or business rules, giving adjusters clear visibility into how conclusions were reached. Clive also learns from adjuster decisions, reducing unnecessary handoffs over time.By automating repetitive, high-volume work while keeping adjusters in control of decisions requiring human judgment, Clive enables claims teams to spend less time assembling the file and more time resolving it. Clive is included with every Five Sigma Claims Management Platform implementation and can also be deployed without replacing an insurer’s core claims system.“Claims leaders should not have to wait for a core replacement to put AI to work across the claims lifecycle,” said Oded Barak, co-founder and CEO of Five Sigma. “Clive embeds AI directly into the workflows that move a claim from intake to resolution. It understands the file, reasons across policy and claim data, and takes governed action within each insurer’s controls. Clive is in production today and already delivering measurable operational and financial returns within the first year, transforming claims technology from a passive system of record into an active system of action. This is where the market is heading, and we believe Five Sigma is ahead in delivering it. Celent’s Luminary recognition validates the technology and operational breadth behind that vision.”The full P&C Claims Systems: 2026 North America Edition, including detailed vendor profiles, is available to Celent subscribers on Celent's website.About Five SigmaFive Sigma provides AI-native claims management technology to insurers, MGAs, TPAs, reinsurers, and self-insured organizations. Clive™, Five Sigma's award-winning AI Claims Adjuster, works on any existing claims management system. Clive automates routine tasks, dynamically plans claim handling, and advances claims according to each organization's operating procedures, adding intelligence and automation to any platform. Five Sigma's customers report measurable improvements in claims operations: cost savings, productivity gains, faster cycle time, and better policyholder service. To learn more, visit https://fivesigmalabs.com/

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