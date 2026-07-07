CAD Visualization as Key to Modern Supplier Communication

Supplier Communication with Kisters 3DViewStation and VisShare

How KISTERS 3DViewStation simplifies collaboration between OEMs, customers, and suppliers

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Communication between OEMs and suppliers—such as mold and die manufacturers—is now a critical factor in ensuring fast development and procurement processes. At the same time, the complexity of products, assemblies, and supply chains is continuously increasing. Technical inquiries, file exchanges, change management, and reviews often result in significant effort and delays. Modern visualization technologies offer new possibilities in this area. With KISTERS 3DViewStation, companies can securely share, analyze, and annotate 3D and 2D CAD data across organizational boundaries—without native CAD systems, without data conversion, and without having to disclose sensitive design data.Faster quoting processes through direct access to geometry dataA typical scenario in the manufacturing industry: An OEM wants to request quotes for plastic parts, casting parts, or complex components. For this, mold and die makers need to analyze the part geometry and assess the manufacturing effort. Instead of sending 3D files to multiple suppliers via email or data exchange platforms, the OEM makes the model available for online access through portal solutions such as VisShare . If necessary, different user permissions can be set up. The requested suppliers can view, analyze, measure, evaluate, and comment on the part right in their browser using the integrated KISTERS 3DViewStation WebViewer . They check draft angles, measure wall thicknesses, perform collision analyses, check for undercuts, and evaluate mold complexity. The OEM retains control over its design data, as no CAD models are downloaded. The result is leaner Request-for-Quotation (RFQ) processes and less uncontrolled data copies.Addressing questions directly and interactively on the model eliminates lengthy review cyclesIn many quotation processes, questions arise—for example, regarding radii, parting lines, or manufacturing tolerances. Typically, this involves taking screenshots, annotating PDF documents, writing emails, or scheduling meetings. With 3DViewStation, suppliers can add comments and markings directly to the relevant geometric areas in the 3D model. Design, purchasing, and suppliers all work on the same visual basis. This helps prevent misunderstandings, shortens coordination cycles, and speeds up decision-making.Faster evaluation of design changesIt becomes particularly time-consuming when components change during an ongoing inquiry. For example, if the OEM modifies rib structures, wall thicknesses, or demolding directions, suppliers often need to manually check what impact this has on mold costs and manufacturing expenses. By comparing geometric versions using special functions in 3DViewStation, changes can be quickly identified. Mold makers immediately recognize which areas are affected and can adjust their cost estimates accordingly. As a result, quotes are available faster and rarely need to be completely redone.Similar components instead of new designsThere is also significant potential for cost savings internally. Many companies have thousands of existing components that are often developed or procured multiple times simply because they cannot be found. Through geometry-based similarity searches—which can be individually implemented into a leading system—engineering and procurement teams can identify existing components based on their shape. For instance, a buyer can check whether a similar housing, bracket, or cast part already exists within the company before initiating a new request. This reduces the number of variants, prevents duplicate development efforts, and lowers procurement costs.Making CAD Data useable in the parts catalogDigital parts catalogs also benefit from integrated 3D visualization. With just a few clicks, employees can visually identify components and their corresponding part numbers in the CAD model, allowing them to check stock levels and place orders. This reduces search times, minimizes incorrect orders, and cuts down on back-and-forth communication between sales, service, purchasing, and customers—especially in the spare parts business or when dealing with variant products.ChecklistHow manufacturing companies streamline procurement and sales processes using a powerful CAD visualization tool:- Make CAD data centrally available: Suppliers, customers, and internal departments can access the same information base via a browser, without having to send files or deal with media discontinuities.- Requests for quotes and clarification via the 3D Viewer portal: Components can be analyzed, annotated, and evaluated directly without the need for a CAD workstation.- Identify changes early: Geometry and version comparisons help to quickly assess the impact of design changes.- Reuse existing components: Geometry-based similarity searches reduce duplicate development and procurement costs.- Integrate digital parts catalogs: Components can be visually identified, allowing technical information to be utilized immediately.- Protect know-how: Geometries are provided without sharing native CAD files.- Enhance sales materials: Use 3D models for customer presentations and proposals.Supplier communication becomes efficient when companies can provide CAD data securely, quickly, and in a visualizable way. With KISTERS 3DViewStation and VisShare, manufacturing companies gain a platform that simplifies communication while also accelerating all processes along the value chain as part of the Digital Thread. All relevant stakeholders get direct access to relevant product data. This shortens quotation cycles, reduces administrative and coordination efforts, and allows changes to be evaluated considerably faster.About 3DViewStationKISTERS 3DViewStation is continuously enhanced in response to customer needs and requirements. It is available as a Desktop, HTML5 WebViewer and VR Edition product versions plus the online collaboration tool VisShare. All product offerings can be integrated with a PLM, ERP or other leading management system as well as service and spare part applications. KISTERS 3DViewStation provides all necessary APIs for your development team. For cloud, portal and web solutions, there is a HTML5-based WebViewer solution available, which does not require client installation. All file formats can be used in combination with the intelligent navigation and hyperlinking features to address the needs of complex integration scenarios.About KISTERSWith more than 25 years of success in the market as a provider of superior visualization solutions from desktop to mobile, KISTERS has become the CAD viewer tool of choice within the 3D visualization industry. The company’s clients range from small firms to well-known multinationals, comprising more than 3,000 customers and over 200,000 installations worldwide. The 3DViewStation's easy-to-use interface is suitable for all user groups and 100% customizable to everyone’s specific requirements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.