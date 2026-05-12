KISTERS 3DViewStation Integrations for Siemens Teamcenter and Active Workspace now Available

Siemens Teamcenter integration with KISTERS 3DViewStation

Users of Siemens PLM systems benefit from user-friendly 2D and 3D CAD visualization

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KISTERS announces the availability of Siemens Teamcenter and Active Workspace integration with the KISTERS 3DViewStation, enabling a new level of high-performance, intuitive 3D and 2D CAD visualization directly within leading Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) environment. With these integrations, implemented by KISTERS integration partner Four Colors, users of Siemens PLM systems gain immediate access to advanced visualization, analysis, and collaboration capabilities.Various integration options for Desktop and WebBoth desktop and web-based deployment scenarios are supported, including mobile access and adding significant value to the implementation of modern digital twins.• Teamcenter Active Workspace and 3DViewStation WebViewer : 3DViewStation runs fully browser-based inside the user interface of Active Workspace, eliminating the need for local installations. Efficient streaming enables smooth handling of large assemblies while reducing hardware requirements. This zero-install client approach considerably lowers IT overhead and simplifies deployment.• Teamcenter Active Workspace and 3DViewStation Desktop: Directly launched from the Active Workspace interface, the Desktop application allows users to work with full-featured functionality on local machines. This option offers an easy and fast integration deployment for companies with few concurrent users of already existing 3DViewStation Desktop installations, for instance. At the same time, seamless integration ensures that all results—such as markups, viewpoints, and analysis data—remain connected to the central PLM system.• Teamcenter Rich Client and 3DViewStation Desktop: In settings based on Teamcenter Rich Client, 3DViewStation Desktop operates as a powerful application that runs outside the PLM client. Users can open and analyze CAD models directly from Teamcenter Rich Client in 3DViewStation, but maintaining full consistency with the central data source in Teamcenter.• 3DViewStation Desktop and Teamcenter Rich Client: Users can initiate searches directly within the 3DViewStation interface and open 3D CAD data stored in Teamcenter—without navigating the PLM client.The optimal integration setup depends on the customer’s existing infrastructure, including the Siemens PLM landscape and already deployed 3DViewStation solutions.Unlocking the full value of CAD visualization inside the PLM environmentThe 3DViewStation integration allows fast and seamless processing of even very large and complex 3D and 2D CAD models, supporting all major CAD formats—like CATIA , Creo, NX, Solid Edge, SolidWorks, JT, and STEP—without conversion. Users can search and visualize data from Teamcenter or Active Workspace right away. With over 180 functions—including measurement, sectioning, comparison, and advanced analyses like wall thickness, draft angle, and collision detection—it goes far beyond simple viewing.Driving efficiency across the product lifecycleVisualization within the PLM application helps organizations to vastly improve collaboration and productivity across departments and enterprises—from engineering and manufacturing to sales and after-sales—and accelerate processes.• Design Reviews and change management become more efficient, as engineering teams can instantly access lightweight yet precise 3D models and are enabled to document findings. This reduces iteration cycles and speeds up approvals.• Assembly planning and instructions are simplified through intuitive visualization tools such as exploded views, PMI (Product Manufacturing Information) display, and step-by-step instruction. Manufacturing teams can better understand complex assemblies, reducing ambiguity and improving first-time-right execution on the shop floor.• Service and maintenance workflows also benefit, as technicians can quickly identify parts, understand configurations, and access visual documentation without requiring expensive CAD software.• Quotation and order processes can be simplified for example, by having 3DViewStation send events to query real-time stock levels in an ERP system.“By integrating 3DViewStation into Siemens PLM, we empower users to streamline processes across the product lifecycle without switching systems or duplicating data. The result is an easy-to-use visualization and mock-up experience that reduces complexity, minimizes errors, fastens decision-making and makes CAD data accessible to a broader range of users,” says Craig Impastato, Sales Manager at KISTERS.Meet KISTERS at Realize LIVE in DetroitKISTERS will showcase the Siemens PLM integrations and latest innovations of the 3DViewStation product family at Realize LIVE, Siemens’ digital transformation conference. Visitors are invited to experience live demonstrations and walk-throughs of powerful CAD visualization, VR workflows, and integrations use cases in Detroit from June 1-4, 2026.About 3DViewStationKISTERS 3DViewStation is continuously enhanced in response to customer needs and requirements. It is available as a Desktop, HTML5 WebViewer and VR Edition product versions plus the online collaboration tool VisShare. All product offerings can be integrated with a PLM, ERP or other leading management system as well as service and spare part applications. KISTERS 3DViewStation provides all necessary APIs for your development team. For cloud, portal and web solutions, there is a HTML5-based WebViewer solution available, which does not require client installation. All file formats can be used in combination with the intelligent navigation and hyperlinking features to address the needs of complex integration scenarios.About KISTERSWith more than 25 years of success in the market as a provider of superior visualization solutions from desktop to mobile, KISTERS has become the CAD viewer tool of choice within the 3D visualization industry. The company’s clients range from small firms to well-known multinationals, comprising more than 3,000 customers and over 200,000 installations worldwide. The 3DViewStation's easy-to-use interface is suitable for all user groups and 100% customizable to everyone’s specific requirements.About Four ColorsAt Four Colors Technology, the mission is to simplify and streamline PLM implementations while enabling innovation across the enterprise. Every organization has unique product development workflows, engineering processes, and business requirements. With this understanding, the focus is on delivering tailored PLM solutions that align closely with each client’s operational and strategic objectives.Through close collaboration with engineering and product teams, Four Colors has gained deep insight into the challenges, complexities, and inefficiencies often associated with traditional PLM and CAD environments. These experiences inspired Four Colors Technology to develop a comprehensive portfolio of tools and services designed to make PLM implementations more efficient, scalable, sustainable, and value-driven for modern enterprises.

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