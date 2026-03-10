How Manufacturing Companies Can Set Standards When It Comes to Securing CAD Data

KISTERS 3DViewStation Visibility Check

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The protection of sensitive 3D CAD data is nowadays a central component of modern development and collaboration processes and is becoming increasingly important in an ever more digitalized and connected industry. Various technological methods are used to secure valuable design knowledge and intellectual property in the long term, protecting manufacturing companies from unauthorized access and reverse engineering. KISTERS 3DViewStation offers a comprehensive security concept: from integrated basic security functions to the highly controllable WebViewer version and trusted intellectual property protection option for particularly reliable protection of CAD data.WebViewer: Security through centralized provisioningThe WebViewer version of 3DViewStation offers significant advantages. Unlike most other solutions in the market, which render data in the local browser, it is not possible to retrieve 3D content from the graphics card. Complete server-side rendering protects intellectual property, as no 3D geometries are transferred to the user's end device, but only image and video streams. Even for collaboration with external parties, it is likewise unnecessary to transfer files. Instead, remote access is granted for solely visual information exchange, for example for a quote request. This prevents unwanted downloading of data. If the solution is used as an integration, the leading system controls who has which access rights. Metadata can also be used to flexibly control which parts can be edited. This specifically prevents components from being cut. Furthermore, the user interface of the WebViewer version can be customized so that certain functions are not available to the user.The advantages at a glance:• No local storage of sensitive 3D models• Only server-side rendering• No tapping of 3D data possible by reading the graphics card• Central rights and access control through the leading system• Restriction of available functionalities possible• Immediate updating of content without redistribution• Simple and secure integration of external partnersThe 3DViewStation WebViewer version offers a high degree of control and flexibility, especially for international development networks, suppliers, or service organizations.Enhanced protection for intellectual propertyThe intellectual property protection option (IPP) included in KISTERS 3DViewStation offers additional features for effectively protecting the intellectual property of CAD data.If data transfer is unavoidable, 3DViewStation and the batch tool KAS offer the option of automatically removing geometries that are not visible from the outside. This optimization goes completely unnoticed by the recipient, who receives a functional 3D data set that meets their requirements but does not reveal any sensitive or value-adding design know-how.The automatic alienation of 3D geometries enables systematic changes such as modifying wall thicknesses or transforming radii into polygons. In addition, geometric simplification can be used. This involves reducing the level of detail within the 3D CAD data – for example, by simplifying complex geometries or reducing the number of polygons. This makes it considerably more difficult to reconstruct sensitive design details at a later stage.Another method is the selective removal of features and specific details. Deleting certain parts creates a simplified model that reveals less information of the original design.Besides the security aspect, these methods also reduce file size and model complexity, speed up loading times, and cut down on memory usage.More tips for secure collaboration with sensitive 3D dataFor the secure exchange of sensitive data, it is recommended to use a platform that provides functions such as encryption, differentiated access controls, and other security mechanisms. Web clients from various PLM systems, for example, enable controlled and traceable collaboration.Last but not least, the choice of file format is also crucial. Common formats such as STEP enable the storage of exact geometric data (BREP), while triangulated data through formats such as JT or STEP-tesselated offer additional options for controlled data transfer. It is very time-consuming to generate BREP and thus production-ready data from these files via reverse engineering.KISTERS 3DViewStation makes an important contribution to protecting intellectual property and supports the secure, cross-company exchange of 3D data. While it is impossible to guarantee 100% protection against misuse, it does make it significantly more difficult to illegally obtain valuable intellectual property. At the same time, the solution helps manufacturers to integrate partners and suppliers into their processes in a controlled, efficient, and secure manner.About 3DViewStationKISTERS 3DViewStation is continuously enhanced in response to customer needs and requirements. It is available as a Desktop, HTML5 WebViewer and VR Edition product versions plus the online collaboration tool VisShare. All product offerings can be integrated with a PLM, ERP or other leading management system as well as service and spare part applications. KISTERS 3DViewStation provides all necessary APIs for your development team. For cloud, portal and web solutions, there is a HTML5-based WebViewer solution available, which does not require client installation. All file formats can be used in combination with the intelligent navigation and hyperlinking features to address the needs of complex integration scenarios.About the companyWith more than 25 years of success in the market as a provider of superior visualization solutions from desktop to mobile, KISTERS has become the CAD viewer tool of choice within the 3D visualization industry. The company’s clients range from small firms to well-known multinationals, comprising more than 3,000 customers and over 200,000 installations worldwide. The 3DViewStation's easy-to-use interface is suitable for all user groups and 100% customizable to everyone’s specific requirements.

