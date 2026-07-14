Casey Moores and Jamie Ibson Launch New Comedic Sci-Fi Trilogy 'Buff Orpington'

Retired USAF special ops pilot Casey Moores and former Canadian infantryman Jamie Ibson launch a wildly funny military sci-fi trilogy with cyborg velociraptors.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning military science-fiction author Casey Moores and genre-fluid author Jamie Ibson have released Buff Orpington versus the League of Conspicuous Evil, the first book in their new comedic sci-fi trilogy, Buff Orpington and the Technobarbarians. Now available on Amazon to readers in the United States and Canada, the novel launches a series that mashes up special-ops action, time-displaced adventure, and full-throated absurdist humor.

Published under Ibson's imprint Big Rooster Books — in-universe, Buff Orpington's personal publisher — the novel is officially credited to the trilogy's protagonist, "Buff Orpington," and edited by Moores and Ibson. The conceit lets the coauthors frame the first volume as Buff's own increasingly incredulous memoirs, turning every mission report into a fresh act of comic self-defense.

A Simple Mission. A Very Complicated Tuesday.

The premise is straightforward, at least on paper: infiltrate the League of Conspicuous Evil's evil mountain lair of evilness, capture its leadership, and put a permanent stop to one of the most aggressively ridiculous criminal empires on Earth. It is the kind of mission Buff Orpington has run a hundred times.

This is not one of those times.

Betrayed by a former teammate and dumped through a "quantum handwavium nonsense portal device," Buff and his team find themselves stranded a thousand years in the future — a world of homicidal machinery, ancient rivalries, and technobarbarians who make even the most melodramatic supervillain of the twenty-first century look tame. Naturally, everyone starts looking to Buff for leadership, heroism, and answers.

Which is awkward. Buff is making it up as he goes along, and when the immediate problem is a cyborg velociraptor, "it seemed like a good idea at the time" isn't going to cut it.

A Trilogy Built on the Sharpest Absurdity

Buff Orpington versus the League of Conspicuous Evil combines the propulsive plotting of military science fiction with a comic sensibility that will feel at home to readers of John Scalzi, Terry Pratchett, and Christopher Moore. Beneath the pratfalls and quantum handwavium, it is also a novel about competence under fire, loyalty in the middle of impossible circumstances, and the way soldiers — real or fictional — cope with a mission that has gone entirely off the rails.

Two Authors with the Résumés to Sell It

Between them, Moores and Ibson bring an unusual depth of real-world military experience to a genre that often runs on invention alone. Moores is a retired U.S. Air Force rescue and special-operations C-130 pilot, and Ibson is a former Canadian Forces infantryman and retired RCMP officer. That combination — special ops airlift meets ground infantry and law enforcement — gives Buff Orpington an operational authenticity underneath the comedy: they know how missions actually go sideways, and how the people running them talk when they do.

Book Details

Title: Buff Orpington versus the League of Conspicuous Evil

Series: Buff Orpington and the Technobarbarians (Book 1 of 3)

Authors: Casey Moores and Jamie Ibson

Credited on cover as: Buff Orpington (author), Casey Moores and Jamie Ibson (editors)

Publisher: Big Rooster Books

Genre: Military Science Fiction, Comedic Sci-Fi, Adventure

Available in: United States and Canada

Format: eBook and Paperback

About the Authors

Casey Moores is a retired USAF rescue and special-operations C-130 pilot and an award-winning author of military science fiction, fantasy, and post-apocalyptic fiction, with more than a dozen novels and dozens of short stories across numerous shared universes and series. He is currently assisting John Ringo with the Shadow's Path series and developing the Buff Orpington and the Technobarbarians trilogy from his home base in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Jamie Ibson is a former infantryman in the Canadian Forces and a retired RCMP officer. He prefers the term "genre-fluid," as he writes fantasy, post-apocalyptic, action adventure, military sci-fi, and romance. In addition to his writing, he edits anthologies and is the owner of Big Rooster Books — Buff's personal publisher.

For more information, visit caseymoores.net or follow the author on Facebook (@CaseyMooresWriter) and Instagram (@caseymoops).

Media Contact

Casey Moores

Email: casey.moops@gmail.com

Website: https://www.caseymoores.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.