Tech Founder Andrew Lee Ward Releases 'The Control Standard,' a New Playbook for Trusted Delivery

Scorchsoft founder Andrew Lee Ward releases a practical operating standard for managers and operators who want to turn uncertainty into control.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrew Lee Ward, founder of the Birmingham-based software development agency Scorchsoft, has released The Control Standard: How to Own Outcomes, Reduce Surprises, and Become the Person Leaders Trust. Distilled from more than sixteen years of running a growing service business, the book is a practical operating standard for the people who keep important work moving — ambitious operators, new and emerging managers, and the leaders who coach them. It is now available to readers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and additional international markets.

"Busy Is Not the Same as Controlled"

The Control Standard opens with a simple, uncomfortable premise: in most growing organisations, the felt loss of control is not a discipline problem — it is a drift problem. Work starts clear and slowly goes vague. Owners are implied but never named. Decisions stall. And the surprises that land late were visible all along, because no one owned the act of raising them.

Ward argues that the most valuable people in any team are the ones who quietly do the opposite: they convert uncertainty into something usable — an owner, a date, a decision, an escalation path, a fallback — so that leaders can actually steer. That, he writes, is what makes someone easier to trust with what matters. And it is a standard that can be learned.

A Manager's Handbook, Grounded in Real Delivery

Rather than a work of management theory, The Control Standard is built on lessons drawn from more than a decade and a half of shipping software under commercial pressure. It teaches readers how to:

- Tell real control from mere activity, and stop mistaking busyness for progress

- Own outcomes rather than simply complete tasks

- Communicate upward so senior people can actually steer

- Delegate and coach without micromanaging

- Catch drift and surprises early, before they become expensive

- Recognise repeated pains and turn them into better systems, mechanisms, and habits

The book is short, concrete, and designed to be handed directly from a manager to a direct report. For ambitious contributors, it is a guide to becoming easier to trust with important work. For line managers, it is, in Ward's words, the book you wish your direct reports had already read.

Ward positions The Control Standard as the operating standard that sits beneath a generation of well-known leadership books — a natural companion for readers of The Making of a Manager, Extreme Ownership, and The Coaching Habit.

A Founder's Perspective on What Actually Ships

Ward brings an unusually operational vantage point to the leadership genre. As founder of Scorchsoft, he has spent more than sixteen years running service delivery, managing teams, and shipping software for clients under real deadlines. That practitioner's lens — the difference between what a workshop says teams should do and what teams actually do when a release is on the line — runs through every chapter.

He is also the author of two previous business books, Execute Your Tech Idea and The ChatGPT Guide for Business.

Book Details

Title: The Control Standard: How to Own Outcomes, Reduce Surprises, and Become the Person Leaders Trust

Author: Andrew Lee Ward

Genre: Business, Leadership, Management

Format: eBook and Print

Available in: United Kingdom, United States, and additional international markets

Book Website: https://controlstandard.tools/the-book

About the Author

Andrew Lee Ward is the founder of Scorchsoft, a Birmingham-based software development agency he has led for more than sixteen years. He holds a first-class degree in Computer Science with Business Management from the University of Birmingham and was named Birmingham Young Professional of the Year in the Technology and Innovation category in 2023. He is the author of Execute Your Tech Idea and The ChatGPT Guide for Business.

Outside business, Ward is an international bench press competitor for Great Britain, a four-time IPF British Bench Press Champion (2020, 2021, 2022, and 2024), and a bronze medallist at the 2023 IPF Classic Bench Press World Championships.

For more information, visit andrewleeward.com or controlstandard.tools, and connect with Andrew on LinkedIn or Instagram (@andrewleeward).

Media Contact

Andrew Lee Ward

Scorchsoft

Email: andrew@scorchsoft.com

Book: https://controlstandard.tools/the-book

Business: https://scorchsoft.com

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