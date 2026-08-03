G.M. Luttrell Releases 'Love in the Hereafter,' a Slow-Burn Paranormal Romance

Teacher-by-day author G.M. Luttrell releases a slow-burn paranormal romance about grief, self-acceptance, and finding love while haunted by real ghosts.

VAN BUREN, AR, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author G.M. Luttrell has released Love in the Hereafter: A Slow-Burn Paranormal Romance, a warm, witty, and emotionally rich novel about grief, self-acceptance, and the terrifying possibility of being truly seen. Featuring found family, forced proximity, a love triangle, and just enough forbidden love to keep the temperature high, the book is now available to readers in the United States and the United Kingdom.

True to Luttrell's signature promise - "spread laughter, one book boyfriend at a time" - Love in the Hereafter pairs its supernatural stakes with the kind of comforting humor and swoon-worthy romance that has become the author's calling card.

A Bed-and-Breakfast, Two Charming Men, and a Ghost Problem She Can't Outrun

Love in the Hereafter follows Sarah Thompson, who wants only one thing from life: for the spirits that haunt her to please, finally, go away. When one of them costs her yet another job, her therapist suggests she put some distance between herself and the things that go bump in the night. So Sarah takes a seasonal position at The Haven, a bed-and-breakfast nestled in the lush mountains of Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

The Haven offers her everything her life has never had - freedom, security, and a found family that accepts her exactly as she is, flaws and all. It also happens to come equipped with two charming men who are, in Sarah's rather flustered estimation, hell-bent on bringing her to her knees with desire.

For the first time, Sarah feels like she belongs.

But an idyllic setting and the promise of romance are not enough to keep the paranormal forces at bay - or to bury the dark secrets waiting in Sarah's past. As the ghosts grow stronger and her own mind begins to turn against her, Sarah is forced to make a choice: embrace the darkness, or risk losing what is left of her sanity.

A Slow-Burn Romance with Real Heart

Love in the Hereafter is a slow-burn paranormal romance that explores grief, mental health, and self-acceptance through the lens of supernatural intrigue and comforting humor. Fans of found-family stories, forced-proximity setups, love triangles, and forbidden-love tension will find all four woven through the novel's mountain-town setting.

At its core, Luttrell has written a book about learning to live with the things that haunt us - literally and otherwise - and about the quiet, unglamorous truth that love, again and again, is the answer.

A Growing Catalogue Across Genres

Love in the Hereafter joins Luttrell's earlier release, Prince Charming Is a Myth - a laugh-out-loud romantic suspense featuring a love triangle, an old flame, a blind date, and a deadly mystery, and the first book in her Prince Charming series. The second installment, Prince Charming Lives Next Door, is scheduled for release in 2027.

She is also co-writing A's Fate: Twinning, a laughter-filled zombie-apocalyptic adventure with Tegan E. Armstrong. The novel follows twins fleeing their freshly turned zombie father and is scheduled for release at the end of 2026.

Book Details

- Title: Love in the Hereafter: A Slow-Burn Paranormal Romance

- Author: G.M. Luttrell

- Genre: Paranormal Romance, Slow-Burn Romance, Contemporary Romance

- Themes: Found family, love triangle, forced proximity, forbidden love, grief, mental health, self-acceptance

- Format: eBook and Print

- Available in: United States and United Kingdom

About the Author

G.M. Luttrell is a teacher by day and a creator of imaginary worlds by night. Her writing goal is simple: spread laughter, one book boyfriend at a time. Based in Van Buren, Arkansas, she is the author of Prince Charming Is a Myth, the first book in her Prince Charming series, with additional titles across paranormal romance, romantic suspense, and comedic apocalyptic fiction on the way.

Media Contact

G.M. Luttrell

Email: gmluttrell1@gmail.com

Website: https://gmluttrell.org

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