BitmoLab Launches GameBaby Transparent Edition for iPhone 17 Pro Max

A limited-edition clear-shell update with metal keycaps, a new ABXY layout, and the feel of the handheld era you remember.

HONGKONG, CHINA, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Handheld gaming has always had a feeling of its own: a screen in your hands, real buttons under your thumb, and the freedom to play whenever you had a few minutes. BitmoLab today introduces GameBaby Transparent Edition , a limited-edition flip-to-play gaming case for iPhone 17 Pro Max that brings that feeling back through physical buttons built into a case made for everyday use.From Color and Retro to TransparentEarlier GameBaby models leaned into familiar retro-inspired colors: bright, playful tones with GameBaby Color, and a more classic grey-and-white palette with GameBaby Retro.GameBaby Transparent Edition takes a quieter approach. It combines a frosted transparent shell with metal keycaps, creating a smoother, more refined feel in hand while letting the iPhone’s own finish show through. The clear-shell design also recalls the transparent handhelds of the Game Boy Color era, when seeing the structure of a device was part of its charm. The result keeps GameBaby’s familiar silhouette, while giving it a lighter, clearer finish for the iPhone 17 Pro Max.Still a Flip-to-Play CaseAt its core, GameBaby remains a simple idea: a daily iPhone case that flips into a physical-button gaming setup when it is time to play.The case keeps things simple, with no Bluetooth pairing, no battery to charge, and no extra setup. Its physical buttons bring back the direct rhythm many players remember from classic handheld systems: press, release, repeat. For anyone who misses real buttons instead of tapping glass, GameBaby offers a more tactile way to play on iPhone.ABXY Opens Up More Retro PlayThe biggest control change is on the right side. Previous GameBaby models used a two-button A/B layout. GameBaby Transparent Edition switches to a full four-button ABXY arrangement.For four-button retro games, the change is not only about broader compatibility. It gives the right hand more room for familiar actions, from quick jumps and attacks to menu inputs and arcade-style combinations. The updated control scheme also expands compatibility for NDS and SFC-style play, alongside NES, GBA, GBC, and GB.Support for NDS-style play also connects GameBaby to one of handheld gaming’s most recognizable eras. According to Nintendo’s official hardware sales data, the Nintendo DS family sold 154 million units worldwide, making it one of the most widely played handheld systems of its generation.AvailabilityGameBaby Transparent Edition is available globally now through BitmoLab’s official online store. The edition is limited to 500 units worldwide.Compatibility: iPhone 17 Pro MaxASSETSAll visual assets can be found at this link ABOUT BITMO LABAt Bitmo Lab, we champion the notion that technology should be both practical and playful. Our passion lies in crafting tech gadgets that transcend mere utility to become captivating playthings inviting adventure. Our mission is to reignite the spark of delight in technology.

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