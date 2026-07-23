Aecooly Cold Air Series Makes the Case for a Fan That Does More Than Blow Air

As prolonged summer heat makes daily routines harder to cool through, Aecooly highlights Cold Air Ultra’s mist-enhanced approach to personal cooling.

HONG KONG, CHINA, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After weeks of persistent summer heat, personal cooling is becoming less of a nice-to-have and more of a practical part of getting through the day. Across parts of the U.S., heat alerts have continued through July, while Western Europe has seen record-setting early-summer temperatures. For many consumers, the discomfort is not limited to beach days or long outdoor events. It shows up during commutes, errands, travel days, patio time, and the short stretches outside that can quickly feel draining in hot, humid weather.That reality is changing what people expect from portable fans. Wind speed, battery life, and size still matter, but they do not tell the whole story. In serious summer heat, users are looking for cooling they can feel quickly, not just air movement.A Cooler Feel, Not Just More AirThe Aecooly Cold Air Series is built around a simple idea: a portable fan should do more than blow air. It should help create a cooler-feeling experience when ordinary airflow starts to feel limited.Cold Air Ultra brings that idea into focus. The handheld misting fan combines strong airflow with high-pressure fine mist, delivering a more direct cooling sensation than a conventional portable fan. According to Aecooly internal testing, Cold Air Ultra can reduce skin surface temperature by up to 18°F / 10°C within 10 seconds.Its mist system is designed to address a common drawback of traditional spray fans: droplets that feel too heavy, uneven, or damp on the skin. By producing a finer, more consistent mist that evaporates quickly, Cold Air Ultra is designed to create a fresher cooling feel without the sticky or soaked sensation many users associate with misting fans.Built for Real Summer UseCold Air Ultra is also designed for the way people actually use portable cooling products: in short bursts, on the move, and across different parts of the day. A responsive touchscreen makes fan and mist settings easy to read and adjust, while physical buttons provide quick control when users are walking, commuting, or outdoors.The device is powered by a 7,000mAh battery and delivers up to 10 hours of runtime on the lowest fan setting. Lower speeds offer a quieter cooling option, while higher settings provide stronger airflow when users need a more powerful burst of cooling.A magnetic accessory system and two-way charging add practical utility without shifting the product away from its main purpose. Interchangeable nozzles support light air-powered tasks beyond cooling, such as quick dusting, campfire air assist, and low-pressure inflation, while the core experience remains focused on personal comfort in hot weather.For consumers who want a more accessible entry point, the standard Cold Air model offers the series’ core cooling concept at a lower price. Cold Air Ultra is the higher-performance option for users who want stronger cooling, finer mist, longer utility, and more control.Cold Air Ultra has been named Best Handheld Misting Fan by WIRED, and the Cold Air Series has received a 2026 Red Dot Design Award. The Independent has also highlighted the standard Cold Air model as a strong-value option in a heatwave comparison.Pricing and AvailabilityThe Aecooly Cold Air series is available globally. Customers purchasing on Amazon can use promo code STAYCOOL20 at checkout for a limited-time 20% discount. The code applies to both Cold Air and Cold Air Ultra.The Aecooly Cold Air series is available via Aecooly.com , Amazon, and authorized retailers worldwide. Customers in Europe can also purchase through the U.S. Amazon store, with international shipping available to many European countries. Availability, delivery times, and shipping fees may vary by location.CONTACTFor media inquiries or to request a review unit, please reach out to us at marketing@aecooly.com.ABOUT AECOOLYAecooly, using the motto "Thinking Deeper, Cooling Better," provides portable cooling solutions for outdoor and city living. The brand combines effective cooling with smart design and holds over 180 global patents. Aecooly offers award-winning products and wants to set the standard for the next generation of portable comfort. Learn more at aecooly.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.