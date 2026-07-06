MPD Investigating Fatal Canal Street Shooting

Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a homicide that occurred in Southwest.

On Saturday, July 4, 2026, at approximately 9:38 p.m., a First District officer was flagged down in the 100 block of M Street, Southwest for the report of a man down. The officer located an adult male victim in the median suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded and transported the victim to a local hospital. The detectives’ investigation determined that the shooting occurred in the 1300 block of Canal Street, Southwest.

Despite all lifesaving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Joshua Primus of Southwest, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26092807

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