Two-Vehicle Head-On Collision in Bonneville County

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho – Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred at 6:45 p.m., on July 6, 2026, at milepost 358 on US Highway 26, east of Ririe.

A blue 2010 Hyundai Accent, driven by a 32-year-old male from Idaho Falls, Idaho, was traveling westbound. A blue 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by a 49-year-old female from Jackson, Wyoming, with four passengers, was traveling eastbound. The passengers of the Chevrolet were a 24-year-old male also from Jackson, Wyoming, a 53-year-old male and a 26-year-old female both from Mexico, and a juvenile. The Hyundai crossed over into the eastbound lanes where it collided head-on with the Chevrolet.

The driver of the Hyundai succumbed to his injuries on scene. The 53-year-old male passenger of the Chevrolet was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital. The other four occupants in the Chevrolet were transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The roadway was blocked for approximately four and a half hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Idaho Transportation Department, Central Fire & EMS, Idaho Falls Fire & EMS, and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

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Posted in District 6 - Eastern Idaho