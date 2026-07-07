LUYTEN Opens Early Reservations for ASCEND A27 Following Successful Global Launch

The Platypus X12 enabled the company to refine robotic control systems, motion technologies and autonomous construction capabilities before transitioning them to the tower crane platform. ASCED A27 MODEL

LUYTEN opens Early Reservations for the ASCEND A27, giving customers priority access to its first production allocation through 25 October 2026.

ASCEND A27 is more than a new machine. It represents a new era of intelligent construction, empowering our customers to build faster, smarter and at unprecedented scale.” — Ahmed Mahil

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the successful global launch of the ASCEND A27 and strong international market interest, LUYTEN has officially opened Early Reservations for the first production allocation of its next generation automated construction platform.The announcement marks the beginning of the commercial rollout of the ASCEND A27, providing developers, contractors, government agencies, infrastructure providers and industrial partners with the opportunity to secure priority production allocation for one of the world's most advanced automated construction platforms.Early Reservations for the ASCEND A27 are now open and will remain available until 25 October 2026. Organisations securing an Early Reservation will receive priority production allocation and qualify for the introductory launch offer available during the Early Reservation period.Each reservation is secured through a reservation deposit that is fully credited toward the final purchase price, enabling customers to secure production allocation while joining the first wave of ASCEND A27 deployments.Designed for large scale vertical construction, the ASCEND A27 transforms conventional tower cranes into intelligent robotic construction systems capable of delivering automated large scale 3D concrete printing using existing tower crane infrastructure. By integrating advanced robotics, artificial intelligence, digital manufacturing and intelligent machine control into a single platform, the ASCEND A27 enables contractors to introduce automation into complex construction projects while leveraging equipment already deployed across the global construction industry.The platform incorporates autonomous construction capabilities, intelligent machine control, real time environmental monitoring and adaptive print management, enabling construction operations to respond dynamically to changing site conditions while maintaining consistent build quality, precision and operational efficiency.Tower cranes have formed the backbone of large scale construction projects for decades. Rather than replacing familiar site infrastructure, the ASCEND A27 has been engineered to transform it into an intelligent robotic construction platform. This approach enables customers to adopt advanced automation while integrating seamlessly into established construction workflows, reducing barriers to deployment and accelerating the adoption of digital construction technologies.Unlike systems developed as standalone prototypes, the ASCEND A27 has evolved through LUYTEN's established construction robotics program. Core robotic systems, autonomous construction capabilities, machine control technologies and large scale printing methodologies were progressively engineered and validated across the company's Platypusconstruction printer portfolio before being integrated into the ASCEND A27 architecture.A key part of this engineering program was the Platypus X12, which served as LUYTEN's engineering validation platform for many of the technologies that underpin the ASCEND A27. Operating under conditions intentionally more demanding than those typically encountered on commercial construction projects, the X12 enabled the company to refine robotic control systems, motion technologies and autonomous construction capabilities before transitioning them to the tower crane platform.This progressive engineering approach has enabled LUYTEN to advance its construction robotics capabilities through successive generations of technology. The engineering program also includes significant construction milestones, including the successful delivery of Australia's first fully 3D printed multi storey house and commercial deployments across five continents, providing practical validation of the technologies that now form the foundation of the ASCEND A27.By progressively validating critical robotic systems under demanding real world operating conditions before integrating them into the ASCEND A27 architecture, LUYTEN has built upon proven technologies while reducing development risk and accelerating commercial readiness. This engineering philosophy reflects the company's commitment to delivering industrial robotics platforms developed through practical application and continuous innovation.As global demand for housing, infrastructure and industrial facilities continues to increase, the construction industry is entering a period of profound technological transformation. Labour shortages, rising construction costs and increasing productivity demands are accelerating investment in robotics, artificial intelligence and automation across every stage of the construction lifecycle. The ASCEND A27 has been developed to help address these challenges by enabling developers and contractors to automate large scale vertical construction while leveraging existing tower crane infrastructure.The commercial introduction of the ASCEND A27 represents the continued expansion of LUYTEN's construction robotics ecosystem. While the Platypusproduct family remains optimised for residential, low rise and medium scale construction, the ASCEND A27 extends the company's automation capabilities to larger and more complex vertical construction projects, enabling LUYTEN to support customers across a broader range of construction applications.Early Reservation customers will form the first commercial deployment group for the ASCEND A27 and will work closely with LUYTEN throughout system delivery, commissioning, operator training and implementation. This collaborative rollout approach enables customers to integrate the platform into their construction operations while benefiting from LUYTEN's engineering expertise and technical support during initial deployment.Ahmed Mahil, Founder and Global President of LUYTEN, said:"The construction industry is entering its next industrial revolution. The ASCEND A27 has been developed to help our customers lead that transformation by combining robotics, artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing into a practical platform for large scale vertical construction. Opening Early Reservations marks the beginning of our commercial rollout as we work alongside industry leaders shaping the future of automated construction."The opening of Early Reservations represents the first phase of LUYTEN's global commercial rollout strategy, providing organisations with the opportunity to secure one of the first production systems and become among the earliest adopters of a platform designed to redefine automated vertical construction.Further information, technical specifications, pricing and Early Reservation details are available through the LUYTEN website.About LUYTENLUYTEN is an Australian robotics and advanced manufacturing company specialising in large scale construction automation technologies. The company designs and manufactures robotic construction systems, proprietary printable construction materials and intelligent software platforms that enable the automation of residential, commercial, industrial and infrastructure construction.With customers, research partners and commercial deployments spanning five continents, LUYTEN supports governments, contractors, developers, universities and industry in accelerating the adoption of digital construction and advanced manufacturing.The company's portfolio includes the Platypusfamily of construction 3D printers, the ASCENDtower crane automation platform, proprietary construction materials and integrated software technologies that together form one of the world's most comprehensive construction robotics ecosystems.Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, LUYTEN continues to advance the future of construction through robotics, artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing, empowering the next generation of intelligent, automated building.For more information, visit www.luyten3d.com

ASCEND A27 Early Reservations Now Open | AI Tower Crane 3D Construction Printer

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