LUYTEN Unveils ASCEND: Transforming the Tower Crane Into a Robotic 3D Concrete Printer

ASCED A27 MODEL ASCED A27 DURING NIGHT CONSTRUCTION ASCED A27 MODE 3D PRINTERL ON A HIGH RISE PROJECT

For over a century, tower cranes moved materials. Ascend transforms them into robotic construction systems.

The construction industry spent decades trying to automate around the tower crane. We chose a different path. We turned the tower crane itself into a robot.” — Professor Ahmed Mahil

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LUYTEN today announced Ascend ™, the world's first Robotic Tower Crane Platform, transforming tower cranes from material handling equipment into robotic 3D concrete printing systems capable of constructing buildings up to 100 metres in height.The launch introduces a new category of construction technology that combines tower crane architecture, robotics and large-scale 3D concrete printing into a single integrated construction platform designed for vertical construction at unprecedented scale.For more than a century, tower cranes have played a central role in the development of modern cities. They became the machines that built skylines, enabling the construction of everything from residential towers and commercial developments to critical infrastructure.Yet despite their importance, their role remained largely unchanged.They moved materials.Ascend enables them to build.Developed by LUYTEN, Ascend transforms tower cranes into intelligent robotic construction systems capable of autonomously depositing engineered concrete directly from digital designs to create structural building elements on site.The result is a robotic tower crane capable of manufacturing buildings rather than simply supporting their construction.Designed to support projects reaching heights of up to 100 metres and operating radii of up to 45 metres, Ascend expands the practical application of robotic 3D concrete printing from low-rise structures to apartment developments, commercial buildings, industrial facilities, defence infrastructure and future high-density urban projects.As housing demand, urbanisation and infrastructure investment continue to accelerate globally, the construction industry faces increasing pressure to improve productivity, reduce waste, address labour shortages and deliver projects faster without compromising quality.LUYTEN believes the future of construction will increasingly resemble advanced manufacturing, where robotics, automation and digital workflows work together to deliver greater precision, efficiency and scalability.Ascend was developed specifically for that future.Unlike conventional approaches that seek to automate around tower cranes, Ascend was engineered around a fundamentally different idea: transforming the crane itself into part of the robotic construction system.By integrating LUYTEN's robotic manufacturing technologies into industry-standard tower crane architecture, Ascend creates a practical pathway toward large-scale construction automation while leveraging infrastructure already familiar to builders around the world.Professor Ahmed Mahil, Founder, CEO and Global President of LUYTEN, said Ascend represents a significant advancement in the evolution of construction robotics."For more than a century, tower cranes have moved materials around construction sites. Ascend enables them to build.""What makes Ascend significant is not simply that it is a new 3D concrete printer. It transforms one of the construction industry's most important machines into a robotic manufacturing system capable of building directly from digital designs."Professor Mahil said the significance of Ascend extends beyond any individual machine or project."The construction industry has spent decades trying to automate around the tower crane.""We chose a different path.""We turned the tower crane itself into a robot."Ascend builds upon LUYTEN's broader ecosystem of construction technologies, including robotic construction systems, advanced printable materials and digital construction software, creating a platform designed to support the next generation of automated construction.According to Professor Mahil, the opportunity extends far beyond a single product category."There are hundreds of thousands of tower cranes operating around the world today.""The construction industry does not need to replace its existing infrastructure to benefit from automation. It needs technologies that integrate with the infrastructure already shaping our cities.""If even a fraction of the world's tower cranes become intelligent robotic construction systems, the impact on housing delivery, infrastructure development and construction productivity could be profound."LUYTEN believes construction is entering one of the most significant technological transitions in its history, driven by advances in robotics, artificial intelligence, digital manufacturing and advanced materials.Ascend positions tower cranes at the centre of that transformation."We believe the next chapter of construction will be defined by intelligent infrastructure.""Physical assets that once moved materials will become digitally enabled manufacturing systems.""Every tower crane becomes a potential construction robot."As governments, developers and builders seek new solutions to meet growing housing and infrastructure demand, robotic construction technologies are expected to play an increasingly important role in shaping future cities."The tower crane helped build the modern skyline," Professor Mahil said."Ascend enables it to help build the future."About LUYTENLUYTEN is a global construction robotics and advanced manufacturing company specializing in robotic 3D concrete printing, large-scale construction automation, advanced printable materials and digital construction technologies. LUYTEN's technologies support residential, commercial, industrial and infrastructure projects through advanced manufacturing, robotics and automation.Media ContactMedia RelationsEddyLUYTENmedia@luyten3d.cominfo@luyten3d.comPhone : +61 383 740 000

ASCEND | The Tower Crane, Reinvented

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