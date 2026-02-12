LUYTEN 3D and UOW unveil world-first accelerator-free underwater concrete and Australia’s first submerged 3D printing

This is a completely new chapter for construction and manufacturing. Printing underwater fundamentally changes how we think about building, repairing, and strengthening critical infrastructure” — Ahmed Mahil, CEO and Global President of LUYTEN 3D

WOLLONGONG, AUSTRALIA, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LUYTEN 3D , a global pioneer in large-scale 3D construction printing, in collaboration with researchers from the University of Wollongong (UOW) , have achieved a historic milestone in marine construction. Together, they have created Australia’s first underwater 3D concrete printing system and introduced a world-first "single-mix" concrete formulation that eliminates the need for chemical accelerators in underwater 3D printing.This breakthrough defies conventional wisdom in underwater construction. While most global approaches rely on complex systems with multiple stages or rapid-setting chemical accelerators to prevent washout, the joint UOW-LUYTEN team has developed a unique, accelerator-free mix that stays stable and buildable through smart material design alone.The technology marks a major step in construction and advanced manufacturing, extending additive manufacturing beyond land applications into underwater environments that have traditionally been difficult, expensive, or unsafe to access.The new underwater concrete and submerged 3D printing system creates new possibilities for marine, defence, and subsea infrastructure. It means structures can be built or repaired directly underwater and on-site while greatly reducing the need for costly dry docking, extensive marine works, or long shutdowns.The underwater 3D printing technology opens a new frontier for defence, ports, coastal infrastructure, and critical maritime assets. It supports projects like submerged structures for the AUKUS submarine program, enables automated construction of sustainable anchors for floating wind farms, and provides solutions for repairing and reinforcing coastal and offshore infrastructure.As Australia and the world face ageing infrastructure and rising climate pressures, these modern and commercially ready technologies reshape how nations protect critical maritime infrastructure, especially as defence operational demands continue to grow.Quotes attributable to Dr Aziz Ahmed, Project Lead and Senior Lecturer at UOW“To the best of our knowledge, this is the first underwater 3D concrete printing system developed and demonstrated in Australia”“Our recent trials confirm that our single-mix solution is not just theoretically sound, but practically viable. It offers the structural integrity needed for real-world application while simplifying the logistics of underwater deployment.”Quotes attributable to Ahmed Mahil, CEO and Global President of LUYTEN 3D“This is a completely new chapter for construction and manufacturing. Printing underwater fundamentally changes how we think about building, repairing, and strengthening critical infrastructure in marine environments.”“We’re moving beyond what’s possible on land. Underwater 3D printing allows us to address infrastructure resilience where it’s needed most, below the surface, whether that’s ports, wharves, defence applications, or other subsea assets.”“This work is an early rehearsal for extraterrestrial construction. By learning to print in harsh, resource-constrained environments and using in situ materials rather than refined inputs, we are building the knowledge and technology needed for building on the Moon using lunar regolith as a building material.”Quotes attributable to Professor Alan Rowan, UOW Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research and Innovation)“This project exemplifies UOW’s commitment to transformative technologies that address real-world challenges. By tackling marine infrastructure construction through eco-conscious innovation, this partnership directly contributes to UN Sustainable Development Goals and demonstrates the power of academia and industry working together.”Quotes attributable to Senior Professor Gursel Alici, Executive Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Information Sciences (EIS), UOW“The successful demonstration is a testament to the high calibre of our engineering talent and world-class laboratories. Our team has solved a complex material science problem, eliminating chemical accelerators without sacrificing stability, showing the depth of expertise within the School of Engineering.”ENDSAbout the researchThe project’s success is driven by a diverse team of experts. Led by Dr Aziz Ahmed, the team includes renowned structural engineering expert Prof Neaz Sheikh and Research Fellow Dr Sheikh Sakib, whose combined expertise in concrete materials and structural engineering has been pivotal to the project's technical milestones.Beyond engineering, the team is exploring the broader impacts of underwater 3D printing. Marine biologist Prof Andy Davis and Blue Economy researcher Dr Freya Croft are investigating ecological safety and community acceptance, ensuring the technology is environmentally responsible and socially supported.About LUYTEN 3DLUYTEN 3D is a global leader in large-scale 3D construction printing, and one of the world’s largest manufactures of 3D construction printers, equipment’s and materials, delivering advanced additive manufacturing solutions for buildings, infrastructure, and complex architectural applications. Its technology is transforming how the world builds, combining speed, sustainability, and design flexibility.About the University of Wollongong (UOW)The University of Wollongong is a leading global university, renowned for its research impact and commitment to addressing real-world challenges through innovation and partnership.

