Meade County Otter Creek Campground Online Reservations.

Meade County Otter Creek Campground offers online reservations.

Visitors can reserve equestrian sites, lodging sites, RV sites, and tent sites online at any time for their upcoming stay.

Reservations are available here: https://app.fireflyreservations.com/.../OtterCreekORACam.../

This reservation system provides a convenient and efficient way for guests to plan and manage their visits to Otter Creek Campground.

If you have any comments, questions, or concerns regarding reservations, please contact the campground office at 1-270-750-4257 or email ottercreekcamp@meadeky.gov. We appreciate your continued support of Otter Creek Campground