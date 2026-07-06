Newsletter – July 2026

Aloha from the Office of Elections!

What’s the surest way to have a stress-free voting experience this and every election? It all starts with staying on top of your voter registration!

By registering to vote well ahead of Election Day and making a habit of checking that your registration is current, you can be sure that you’ll get your ballot in the mail and avoid the last-minute scramble to cast your vote.

Quick Actions:

Voter Registration FAQs

Do I need to re-register every election?

No, once you have registered to vote, you do not have to re-register for each election.

How do I update my name or address?

You need to update your registration if you have moved, changed your mailing address, or legally changed your name. All registered voters receive a mail ballot packet at their mailing address, so it’s important that you update your registration. You can update your registration online, or by submitting a Voter Registration Application.

Where’s my “voter card”?

Hawaii doesn’t issue voter cards as may be done in other states. Instead, Hawaii voters receive a notice in the mail every election year confirming that you are registered to vote.

Can I register on Election Day?

Yes, but we recommend registering early to vote from home. If needed, you can register and vote in person at any voter service center in your county.

Time-Saving Tips for In-Person Voting

Register before you go! Save time by registering online before visiting a voter service center at elections.hawaii.gov.

Vote early! Voter service centers open 10 business days before Election Day. Long line and delays can be expected on Election Day, so beat the crowds by voting early.