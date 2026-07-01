Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,405 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,275 in the last 365 days.

Vacancy Election Announced for Hawaii State Senate District 18

Pearl City – Following the retirement of Senator Michelle Kidani on June 30, 2026, the Office of Elections has issued a proclamation announcing the vacancy election for Senate District 18. Under Hawaii Revised Statutes Section 17-3(b)(3), the vacancy will be filled at the 2026 General Election on November 3, 2026.

All qualified political parties have till 4:30 PM on Friday, September 4, 2026, to submit their nominee. For nonpartisan candidates, applicants also must submit their Nomination Paper by September 4 at the Office of Elections. In the event there is more than one nonpartisan candidate, a drawing to determine the candidate that will appear on the 2026 General Election ballot will be held at 5:00 PM on September 4.

For more information, visit the following links:

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Vacancy Election Announced for Hawaii State Senate District 18

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.