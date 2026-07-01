Vacancy Election Announced for Hawaii State Senate District 18
Pearl City – Following the retirement of Senator Michelle Kidani on June 30, 2026, the Office of Elections has issued a proclamation announcing the vacancy election for Senate District 18. Under Hawaii Revised Statutes Section 17-3(b)(3), the vacancy will be filled at the 2026 General Election on November 3, 2026.
All qualified political parties have till 4:30 PM on Friday, September 4, 2026, to submit their nominee. For nonpartisan candidates, applicants also must submit their Nomination Paper by September 4 at the Office of Elections. In the event there is more than one nonpartisan candidate, a drawing to determine the candidate that will appear on the 2026 General Election ballot will be held at 5:00 PM on September 4.
For more information, visit the following links:
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