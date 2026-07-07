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TDC Special Meeting

The Franklin County Tourists Development Council (TDC) has scheduled a special meeting on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. (ET) in the Franklin County Commission meeting room located at 34 Forbes Street.  The only item for consideration is the Board of County Commissioners request to review and comment on the proposed ballot language for the 4th and 5th cent increase to the Tourism Development Tax (TDT).

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TDC Special Meeting

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