Cancelled — Planning and Zoning Adjustment Board Regular Meeting

The July 14, 2026 Planning and Zoning Adjustment Board regular meeting is cancelled. The next regular meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. (ET).

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