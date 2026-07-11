Special Joint EDC, AOED, & Team Franklin Meeting

FRANKLIN COUNTY AIRPORT OPERATIONS ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT BOARD (AOED)

THE FRANKLIN COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL

TEAM FRANKLIN BOARD

Meeting Date: 7/28/2026

Meeting Time: 9:30 AM EST

Meeting Location: Fort Coombs Armory – 66 4th St. Apalachicola, FL 32320

***PUBLIC NOTICE: Two (2) or more elected from the Franklin County Board of County Commissioners and/or appointed officials from the listed advisory boards may be in attendance.***

AGENDA

9:30 AM Welcome, Call to Order, Pledge of Allegiance, Prayer & Objectives of Meeting– Ricky Jones, BOCC & EDC Chairman

9:40 AM – Board Member/ Guest Introductions – Ricky Jones

9:55 AM – Airport Board Master Plan & Economic Overview – BOCC Commissioner Ottice Amison- George Wilkerson- AOED Board Chairman & Steve Kirschenbaum- Airport Manager

10:30 AM – Overview – FC EDC Mission, FC Strategic Plan, Florida’s Great Northwest- United Forward & Stakeholder Update – BOCC Chairman Ricky Jones & Bill Williams, EDC Coordinator

10:45:00 AM – Team Franklin-P3 Housing-Objectives-Chairwoman-Commissioner Adriane Elliott

11:00 AM – Next Steps & Board Member Q&A-Chairman Jones

12:00 PM – Adjournment