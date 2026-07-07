Apply for 2027 Human Services Commission grants

The Garfield County Human Services Commission (HSC) is now accepting applications for its 2027 grant cycle. Applications are due to the Garfield County Manager’s office by 5 p.m. on August 7, 2026.

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