Have a safe and happy Independence Day

COMMUNITY NOTICE

July 2, 2026

Garfield County is currently under Stage 2 Fire Restrictions and has enacted a fireworks ban necessitated by persistent, extreme drought conditions. While celebrating Independence Day this weekend, please use caution while grilling and remember, it is prohibited to ignite fireworks anywhere in the county.

The Stage 2 Fire Restrictions include all lands under the jurisdiction of the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Land Management (BLM), U.S. Forest Service, and the seven fire districts in Garfield County.

Under Stage 2 Fire Restrictions, all recreational fires (campfires) are banned. Cooking fires, such as charcoal and other solid fuel grills and cookers, may be used in developed areas only.

A “developed area” is an area, whether within city limits or rural, that is groomed, manicured and or watered, where grasses, brush and trees are regularly attended to by landowner. This includes residential and business areas, improved recreational areas, parks and other common areas.

Smoking is also only allowed in developed areas. According to U.S. Forest Service research, “between 2010 and 2020, smoking was still reported as the cause of 1,700 wildfires per year on average in the United States.”

Operating internal combustion engine-powered equipment, such as chainsaws, hand-held tools, or generators, without a spark-arresting device is prohibited. Use extreme caution when operating tractors and mowers – a struck rock could spark and start the dry grasses on fire.

Causing a fire during fire restrictions can be a class 6 felony and can be punishable by fines.

Let’s all have a safe and happy Fourth of July weekend in Garfield County.