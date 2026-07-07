Second Installment Real Estate Taxes due July 31

Mailed payments must have July or earlier postmark to be timely.

Dodge County Treasurer, Kris Keith, reminds taxpayers that second installment real estate tax payments are due to the DODGE COUNTY TREASUER by July 31 - NOT your local treasurer. Keith says there are three payment options:

Mail payments to Dodge County Treasurer, Administration Building, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau, WI 53039. Include a self-addressed, stamped envelope for a receipt. Keith says, “The US Postal Service recommends mailing 1st Class mail at least 7 days prior to the due date to ensure on-time delivery. Second installments MUST have a July postmark date to be timely.” In person at the Treasurer’s Office, 8:00 a.m. -4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday on the first floor of the Administration Building, Enter on Miller Street. Cash or check payments only (no plastic). Online or phone payments via credit or debit cards, or electronic checks through a third-party vendor, ACI Payments, Inc., for a fee (about $3.00 flat fee for E-checks and around 3% for credit and debit cards). Call ACI at 800-272-9829 or go online to: https://acipayonline.com/. Enter Jurisdiction Code 5936 for Dodge County and enter your property number(s).

Keith reminds taxpayers that a recent U.S. Postal Service (USPS) rule change means that mail will not be postmarked when the post office receives it but will be postmarked a day or two later at the processing facility. Keith says that if mailing your payment, “We recommend walking your payment into the counter at your post office and ask the postmaster to hand-postmark your envelope. A July postmark means that regardless of when we receive your payment, it will not be delinquent.”

For more information, call Kris Keith and her staff at the Treasurer’s office at 920-386-3782 or email treasurer@co.dodge.wi.us.