Dodge County Public Health Encourages Safe Food Practices as Cyclospora Cases Increase

JUNEAU — Dodge County Public Health is encouraging residents to take extra precautions when preparing fresh fruits and vegetables as cyclospora infections continue to increase across the United States. More than 1,000 cases have been reported in neighboring Michigan this year, with dozens of individuals requiring hospitalization.

Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that causes an intestinal illness called cyclosporiasis. Common symptoms include frequent watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, stomach cramps, bloating, nausea, fatigue and weight loss. Symptoms typically begin about one week after consuming contaminated food or water and can last for several weeks if left untreated.

People become infected by eating fresh produce or drinking water contaminated with the parasite. Unlike many other foodborne illnesses, cyclospora is not commonly spread from person to person. Although investigators have not yet identified the source of the current outbreak, fresh fruits, vegetables, and herbs have been linked to cyclospora outbreaks in previous years.

While washing fresh produce is an important food safety practice and can help reduce the risk of many foodborne illnesses, it may not remove all cyclospora parasites. Residents should continue to follow safe food handling practices, including:

Wash hands with soap and water before preparing or eating food and after handling fresh produce.

Rinse all fruits and vegetables thoroughly under clean, running water before eating, cutting, or cooking them. Do not use soap, bleach, or commercial produce washes.

Clean cutting boards, utensils, countertops, and sinks before and after preparing fresh produce.

Refrigerate perishable fruits and vegetables promptly.

Avoid cross-contamination by keeping fresh produce separate from raw meat, poultry, seafood, and their juices.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that cooking food to the appropriate internal temperature is the only reliable way to kill cyclospora. However, because many fruits and vegetables are eaten raw, practicing good food safety habits remains one of the best ways to reduce the risk of illness.

Dodge County Public Health encourages everyone to continue enjoying fresh fruits and vegetables as part of a healthy diet while taking simple steps to reduce their risk of foodborne illness.

Residents experiencing prolonged diarrhea or other symptoms of cyclosporiasis should contact their healthcare provider. Individuals experiencing severe dehydration or other medical emergencies should seek immediate medical attention or call 911.