Rep. Maddock secures strong budget agreement

State Rep. Matt Maddock today secured several major budget wins that deliver real reforms to state government’s out-of-control spending. The budget proposal for next year, approved by lawmakers today, is notably smaller than last year, marking another year of successful, targeted cuts to waste and abuse within state government.

“We didn’t come to Lansing to rubber stamp another spending binge,” Maddock said. “We came here to protect taxpayers, expose waste, and hold government accountable. This budget reflects that fight from beginning to end.”

The state budget proposal for next year is about $75 billion, much smaller than the budget agreement from last year, and still delivers historic investments in education, public safety, and infrastructure. Maddock also blocked Lansing Democrats’ attempt to hike taxes and raid Michigan’s rainy-day fund, simultaneously protecting Michiganders’ pocketbooks and the state’s long-term financial stability.

Maddock and House Republicans also delivered other key conservative wins, getting Lansing Democrats to sign on to major reductions in state government. The budget agreement includes cutting 250 more ghost employees – state positions that departments receive funding for but never fill. These dollars often get funneled to other department priorities that officials wanted to keep hidden from the public. Cutting ghost employees ensures that departments must be transparent about how they spend their resources.

Governor Whitmer also wanted to add new fees and hire 1000 additional Lansing bureaucrats. House Republicans rejected that wasteful proposal outright, stopping the governor’s last-ditch attempt to grow government even more.

“This is what happens when conservatives refuse to blink,” Maddock said. “We forced a smaller budget, killed the tax hikes, protected the Rainy Day Fund, cut more ghost employees, and shut down Whitmer’s plan to grow government even bigger. That’s a win for every hardworking Michigan taxpayer.”

Maddock also touted other key conservative victories included in the budget.

House Republicans successfully defunded the Granholm-era 21st Century Jobs Fund, ending an automatic $75 million annual taxpayer-funded corporate welfare program, and restored accountability to the Secretary of State’s office after years of waste, mismanagement, and a lack of transparency by shifting major technology decisions to the Department of Technology, Management and Budget. Maddock said the budget deal proves government can deliver essential services while spending less, increasing accountability, and protecting taxpayers.