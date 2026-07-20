Rep. DeBoyer: Burning questions arise regarding how Canada is managing wildfires

House Oversight Committee Chairman Jay DeBoyer is seeking answers as Canadian wildfire smoke has impacted Michigan residents and communities.

DeBoyer has sent a letter to Mark Wiseman, who serves as Canadian Ambassador to the United States, inviting him to testify before the committee on what Canada is doing to mitigate recurring fires given the far-reaching ramifications they have.

“For days at a time, this impacts people’s health, their everyday lives and livelihoods, our vital tourism industry, our local economies, and much more,” said DeBoyer, of Clay Township. “We are Pure Michigan. Serving as Canada’s ash tray summer after summer is not a viable solution. Letting fires burn unfettered is not a viable option. I am hopeful Ambassador Wiseman can meet with our committee, answer legitimate questions brought forth by people we represent – many of whom can experience health impacts from this hazard and can’t even leave their home – and discuss forest management strategies that can be undertaken to curb these situations.”

At one point last week, more than 800 wildfires burned across Canada with at least 200 being deemed “out of control” by the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. Fires from Ontario have sent dense smoke into Michigan and several other states, creating extremely hazardous air quality levels and bulletins advising people to avoid outdoor activity if possible.

As smoke cloaked the Mackinac Bridge, the state’s majestic shorelines, and views of downtown skylines throughout the state, Detroit registered the worst air quality of any city in the world on Thursday, July 16, according to the website IQAir.

DeBoyer is in his second term in the Michigan House representing the 63rd District, which encompasses northern Macomb County and southern St. Clair County.