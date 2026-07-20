Rep. Jenkins-Arno delivers major wins for Lenawee County in the budget

State Rep. Nancy Jenkins-Arno helped deliver significant investments for Lenawee County through the state budget, including funding for a Lenawee Now workforce development program and upgrades to the Adrian Charter Township public safety building.

“I represent Lenawee County every day I’m in Lansing, and I am proud this budget reflects the priorities of our community,” said Jenkins-Arno. “These investments will have a real impact on the people I serve by strengthening our workforce, supporting local businesses, and improving public safety. I’m proud to have delivered these results for Lenawee County.”

Jenkins-Arno secured a $1.5 million appropriation for a Lenawee Now workforce development program that will partner with local high schools, Adrian College, and businesses throughout Lenawee County to build a stronger career pipeline for students. The program will connect education with workforce needs, helping prepare students for in-demand careers while providing employers with a better-trained workforce. If successful, the initiative could serve as a model for communities across Michigan.

“Preparing students for successful careers benefits everyone,” Jenkins-Arno said. “This investment creates stronger connections between our schools and local employers, giving students more opportunities while helping businesses recruit and develop the skilled workforce they need for the future.”

The budget also includes $350,000 for improvements to the Adrian Charter Township public safety building. As the township continues to grow, the existing facility has struggled to keep pace with community needs. This funding will help modernize the building and ensure first responders have the facilities necessary to continue serving residents effectively.

“Our first responders deserve facilities that allow them to do their jobs safely and efficiently,” Jenkins-Arno said. “This investment will help ensure Adrian Charter Township has a public safety building that can meet the needs of a growing community for years to come.”