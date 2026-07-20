Rep. Fairbairn: Budget includes significant investment in LSSU and NCMC

State Rep. Parker Fairbairn secured major investments for Northern Michigan and Upper Peninsula higher education through this year’s state budget, delivering funding for Lake Superior State University and North Central Michigan College to expand educational opportunities, strengthen workforce training, and support long-term economic growth across the region.

“Our colleges in Northern Michigan are incredibly important to our communities, and we want to keep them competitive, so students continue choosing to learn, work, and build their futures here,” said Fairbairn, R-Harbor Springs. “Our students deserve the same high-quality education, facilities, and technology as they have downstate. These investments will help ensure our schools have the resources they need to prepare the next generation for success.”

Through Fairbairn’s efforts, the budget includes a $30 million capital outlay appropriation for Lake Superior State University’s Center for Applied Science and Engineering Technology (CAS). The updated facilities will expand educational opportunities in high-demand fields, strengthen workforce development, and help position the university for continued growth.

“LSSU is thrilled to receive this much-needed support from the state to bolster our ongoing efforts to significantly improve the infrastructure of our campus. I very much appreciate the support of Representative Fairbairn in helping to make this happen,” said Lake Superior State University President Dr. David Travis.

The budget also provides a $3.456 million capital outlay appropriation to North Central Michigan College to support the expansion of its Skilled Trades Education Pathways Center, creating new opportunities for workforce training, innovation, and student success. In addition, Fairbairn secured a $2.5 million Legislatively Directed Spending Item (LDSI) program grant to establish a new dental hygiene program at the college, helping address workforce shortages in Northern Michigan.

“The LDSI appropriation for dental hygiene and Capitol Outlay funding for the step center secured by Rep. Fairbairn is wonderful news for Northern Michigan! The FY27 State Budget will allow more local learners to meet the urgent talent needs of this region and earn a livable wage. We thank all who worked in earnest to make this happen,” said North Central Michigan College President Dr. David Finley

The funding will strengthen higher education throughout Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula by expanding academic programs, modernizing facilities, and preparing students for careers in high-demand industries. Fairbairn championed these appropriations throughout the budget process to ensure the region’s colleges continue to provide our young people with opportunity for the region and serve as engines of economic growth.