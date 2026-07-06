Rep. Bohnak secures strong bipartisan state budget

State Rep. Karl Bohnak championed the passage of a bipartisan state budget for next year, locking in critical funding for first responders and schools. The budget agreement lands several major wins for Michigan residents, including no new taxes, strengthened accountability measures, and a focus on efficiency in state department spending.

“This budget proves we can work together to get important things done for U.P. families,” Bohnak said. “We protected taxpayers by avoiding new taxes, strengthened accountability in state government, and continued investing in the services people count on every day, from infrastructure to our schools.”

The bipartisan budget, approved by an overwhelming majority of lawmakers, continues historic investments in public safety, infrastructure, and education. Bohnak said the budget agreement continues a new trend of responsible budgeting in Lansing, protecting the state’s rainy-day fund, blocking tax increases, and making key investments all while delivering a more efficient budget than last year.

Last year, lawmakers secured a nearly $2 billion infrastructure deal to repair local roads and bridges throughout Michigan. The budget agreement for next year continues that progress by implementing the roads plan, ensuring scheduled statewide repairs are fully funded for next year.

The budget deal also includes historic investments in education, including record-breaking per-student funding of $10,300 per student and true universal breakfast and lunch programs. Lawmakers also secured funding for teacher bonuses, school buses, dual enrollment, and early learning programs. The investments in education ensure schools have ample resources to prepare Michigan kids for adulthood, all while keeping them fed and ready to learn.

“The Upper Peninsula has unique needs, but our priorities are straightforward,” Bohnak said. “We want safe communities, quality schools, dependable roads, and a government that spends responsibly. This budget delivers on those priorities.”

The budget agreement also delivers three significant local funding investments championed by Bohnak for communities across the Upper Peninsula. The projects include $682,000 for the Baraga County Road Commission, $500,000 for the 906 Adventure Team, and $35,000 for the United Way of Marquette County. Bohnak said he will share additional details about each investment in the coming days.