Rep. Bohnak highlights key education budget wins for Upper Peninsula students

State Rep. Karl Bohnak highlighted key wins for students across the Upper Peninsula after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Michigan’s education budget into law earlier today. The FY 2026-27 budget includes an additional $125 million to expand school transportation funding and increases Career and Technical Education (CTE) funding by $4 million.

Bohnak said the expanded busing support recognizes the unique challenges rural school districts face in providing safe, reliable transportation for students and reflects a commitment to better support those districts.

“School transportation isn’t a luxury in the Upper Peninsula, it’s a necessity,” said Bohnak (R-Deerton). “Many of our students travel long distances every day just to get to school. This investment recognizes the realities our rural districts face and helps ensure geography isn’t a barrier to a quality education.”

The budget also increases Career and Technical Education (CTE) funding by $4 million, a 10% increase across several programs, helping more students gain hands-on experience and industry-recognized skills that prepare them for careers in Michigan’s skilled trades and other high-demand fields.

“Career and technical education opens doors for students who want to build rewarding careers right here in the Upper Peninsula,” Bohnak said. “Whether it’s welding, manufacturing, construction, or another skilled profession, these programs equip students with practical skills employers need and help strengthen our local workforce.”