Rep. Bollin: New school budget delivers record classroom funding and major investments in student success

State Rep. Ann Bollin today said Michigan students will see more support in the classroom under the state’s new school aid budget, which delivers record per-pupil funding and significant new investments in reading proficiency, teacher retention, school safety, and career readiness.

Bollin joined Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and legislative leaders today as the state’s education budget was signed into law at Adler Elementary School in Southfield. Bollin sponsored House Bill 5630, which contains the education budget.

“This bipartisan budget reflects a strong commitment to helping students succeed,” said Bollin, R-Brighton Township. “We’re investing in early learning, proven instructional strategies, and additional support for students who need extra help, while giving schools greater stability and predictability as they plan for the future.”

The budget increases base per-pupil funding by $250 per student, bringing classroom funding to a record $10,300 per pupil. It also continues funding for school safety, student mental health services, and universal school meals.

In addition, the budget updates school funding formulas to provide greater consistency for programs serving English language learners and economically disadvantaged students, helping schools better plan for the future and provide long-term support.

Other major education investments include:

Early starts : The budget continues Michigan’s commitment to helping children begin school ready to learn by maintaining free Pre-K opportunities for families and investing in the educators who help build a strong foundation for lifelong success.

: The budget continues Michigan’s commitment to helping children begin school ready to learn by maintaining free Pre-K opportunities for families and investing in the educators who help build a strong foundation for lifelong success. Proven methods : More than $228 million is dedicated to evidence-based literacy initiatives, including teacher training in the science of reading, literacy coaches, high-quality instructional materials, and other research-backed strategies designed to improve reading outcomes for students.

: More than $228 million is dedicated to evidence-based literacy initiatives, including teacher training in the science of reading, literacy coaches, high-quality instructional materials, and other research-backed strategies designed to improve reading outcomes for students. Extra help for students : The budget expands support for students who need additional assistance through high-impact tutoring programs, dyslexia supports, and other targeted interventions that help students stay on track and reach their full potential.

: The budget expands support for students who need additional assistance through high-impact tutoring programs, dyslexia supports, and other targeted interventions that help students stay on track and reach their full potential. Expanding college opportunities : A $40 million investment will expand dual enrollment opportunities, including increased access for students attending nonpublic schools, allowing more young people to earn college credits while still in high school.

: A $40 million investment will expand dual enrollment opportunities, including increased access for students attending nonpublic schools, allowing more young people to earn college credits while still in high school. Supporting teachers : The budget includes $185 million for teacher retention and recruitment initiatives to help schools attract and retain high-quality educators.

: The budget includes $185 million for teacher retention and recruitment initiatives to help schools attract and retain high-quality educators. Strengthening career preparation : The budget invests $46 million in career and technical education programs that help students develop in-demand workforce skills.

: The budget invests $46 million in career and technical education programs that help students develop in-demand workforce skills. Maintaining transportation services: Schools across the state will receive $125 million to help support student transportation needs.

“This budget reflects a commitment to students, families, and educators,” Bollin said. “By investing in literacy, teacher support, career education, and classroom resources, we’re helping create more opportunities for students to succeed both in school and beyond graduation.”