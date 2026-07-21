Representative Schuette hails commitment to vital Michigan infrastructure in signed budget

State Representative Bill G. Schuette (R-Midland) issued the following statement after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a recently finalized budget agreement for the upcoming fiscal year beginning Oct. 1.

Schuette fought for multiple local investments that were featured in the signed budget, including $450,000 which will go to water main work for the city of Beaverton, $650,000 for the city of Coleman to make improvements to an existing sanitary sewer lift station that serves the community’s industrial district and $400,000 for renovations at Sanford Lake Park.

The budget makes historic investments in schools by raising per-pupil funding, continues commitments to prioritizing public safety, and features several provisions to make state government more accountable to the people it serves:

“I’m pleased we were able to get this done for Mid-Michigan workers and families. Instead of raising taxes or raiding the state’s rainy-day fund as the governor originally proposed, we delivered a responsible budget so Michigan spends within its means.

“By providing $20 million in funding for dam safety in this budget, Michigan is making a commitment to this vital component of state infrastructure. We don’t want to see another situation like what happened with the Edenville and Sanford dams wreak havoc on other communities in our state. Funding to make repairs is one part of the equation to ensuring that doesn’t happen.

“Another critical part is oversight that allows us to be more proactive in order to make repairs. In overwhelming, bipartisan fashion, the Michigan House recently passed my legislation that requires earlier monitoring of a dam’s condition and a mechanism to address risks. The plan provides better information and accountability for people before a crisis unfolds. I’m hopeful it can also soon reach the governor’s desk for her signature so we can deliver a comprehensive approach to dam safety for residents and communities.”