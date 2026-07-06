Rep. Martin highlights accountability, responsible spending in state budget

State Rep. David Martin today highlighted government accountability measures included in the new state budget, saying the bipartisan plan reins in spending, protects taxpayer dollars and directs resources toward the state’s core responsibilities.

The budget reduces general spending while eliminating additional waste, fraud and abuse. It also includes reforms aimed at improving oversight throughout state government, including requiring permit fee refunds when agencies miss statutory deadlines, eliminating additional vacant state positions and increasing oversight of major technology spending. The budget also strengthens accountability by requiring departments to meet workplace occupancy targets and improve transparency in the use of taxpayer dollars.

“Michigan workers expect government to operate the same way they do, live within its means, be accountable and deliver results,” Martin said. “This budget takes important steps to cut waste, improve oversight and make sure taxpayer dollars are focused on the services people expect from their state government.”

The budget also expands K-12 education funding by investing in literacy instruction and tutoring and maintaining funding for school safety. Martin said those investments will help prepare students for success in the classroom and beyond while ensuring schools continue to receive the support they need.

“Preparing students for the workforce starts with making sure they receive a quality education,” Martin said. “This budget invests in our classrooms while respecting the taxpayers who make those investments possible.”