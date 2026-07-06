Official ballot drop boxes begin arriving across O‘ahu

HONOLULU — The City and County of Honolulu’s official ballot drop boxes for the 2026 elections will begin arriving at designated locations across Oʻahu starting July 6, providing voters with a secure and convenient way to return their voted ballots ahead of Election Day. The Honolulu Hale ballot drop box is scheduled for delivery on July 8.

There are 17 official ballot drop box locations across Oʻahu where voters may return their completed ballots. Voters are encouraged to use only official ballot drop boxes designated by the State of Hawaiʻi Office of Elections.

A complete list of official ballot drop box locations on Oʻahu is available on the Honolulu Elections Division website. For additional information about the 2026 elections, including voter registration, voting by mail, and important election dates, visit the State of Hawaiʻi Office of Elections.

-Pau-