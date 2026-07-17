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City asks residents to weigh in on water priorities amid rising infrastructure costs

HONOLULU– The City and County of Honolulu Department of Environmental Services (ENV) is asking for input from Oʻahu residents to find out what water quality issues they care most about. The Oʻahu Clean Water Survey launches July 16, 2026, takes about five minutes to complete, and closes August 23, 2026.

Oʻahu water quality touches every community, from beaches and streams to neighborhoods and homes. ENV is developing an Integrated Plan to protect public health and improve wastewater and stormwater systems island-wide. With limited resources, the City has to prioritize and the information gathered from the Oʻahu Clean Water Survey will help determine which projects we direct our funding to.

“We have limited resources and big decisions to make about projects across Oʻahu,” ENV Director Roger Babcock said. “This survey takes about five minutes and gives residents the opportunity to share their concerns about water quality. Our island’s water is everyone’s kuleana. We hope residents will take the survey and make their voices heard.”

Residents can take the survey at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ENVIPsurvey or scan the QR code below. The survey closes August 23, 2026.

A message from our Director Roger Babcock is included here

For more information about the Integrated Plan, visit Honolulu.gov/ENV

Department of Environmental Services
City and County of Honolulu
YouTube: @CCHNL_ENV
Instagram: @hnl.env
Facebook: HNL.ENV1

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City asks residents to weigh in on water priorities amid rising infrastructure costs

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