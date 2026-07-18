Next phase of transit-oriented redevelopment begins at former Dee Lite Bakery property

HONOLULU — The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Housing and Land Management (DHLM will begin environmental abatement and demolition activities at the City-owned property located at 1907 Eluwene Street, the former Dee Lite Bakery site.

Environmental abatement is scheduled to begin during the week of July 20, 2026, followed by full building demolition beginning during the first week of August. The project is expected to take approximately two months to complete.

The City has contracted R.H.S. Lee, Inc. to perform the demolition, with Unitek Insulation conducting the environmental abatement work. All work will occur during standard construction hours, Monday through Friday, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and will be conducted in accordance with applicable safety and environmental regulations.

Residents, businesses, and motorists in the surrounding area should expect temporary construction-related impacts throughout the project, including periodic construction noise associated with environmental abatement, demolition, and debris removal, as well as dust during active work hours. The contractor will implement continuous water application and other dust suppression measures to minimize airborne debris. Environmental abatement activities may also include additional protective equipment, containment measures, and increased water use. At this time, no significant traffic impacts or lane closures are anticipated, and contractor staging will remain on-site whenever possible.