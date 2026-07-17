Planning continues for the future of Iwilei–Kūwili

The approximately $3 million planning effort is supported through a combination of federal, state, and City funding, including a $2 million Federal Transit Administration Transit-Oriented Development Planning Grant, funding from the Office of Planning and Sustainable Development, the Department of Planning and Permitting, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to support brownfields inventory work within the planning area.

When complete, the master plan will provide a comprehensive framework for future land use, transportation, infrastructure, housing, economic development, and public space improvements throughout the district. The effort complements the City’s ongoing work to assemble key properties surrounding the future Kūwili Skyline Station and support the long-term vision of delivering more than 2,500 affordable and mixed-income homes in the area.