Why Visibility Matters More Than Ever for Today’s CEOs

About

Caribou Strategic helps hardworking and ambitious CEOs get the respect and recognition they deserve by transforming them into bestselling authors with our done-for-you service (clients pay ZERO upfront and only pay per week their book achieves Amazon bestseller status) while we handle all the heavy lifting including Zoom calls to capture our clients' stories, full manuscript ghostwriting, professional cover design, launch execution, promotion, and more. If a client's book never becomes an Amazon bestseller, they pay us ZERO, so the risk is squarely on us instead of on our clients. Built by experts who have been featured on BBC TV and in New York Times Square, and been named Top Consultant of the Year by PMA, Caribou Strategic is on a mission to transform CEOs into bestselling authors.

Caribou Strategic