As AI Reshapes Marketing, Princeton Area Bestseller Helps Leaders Master the Human Skills Behind Growth
Nitin Kartik’s bestselling book 'Product Marketing Wisdom' helps marketers and business leaders turn customer insight, messaging, and AI into growth.
The milestone reflects growing interest in practical, human-centered marketing guidance at a time when leaders are trying to understand what AI can automate, what it can accelerate, and what still requires human judgment.
Drawing on insights from more than 100 product marketing leaders, Product Marketing Wisdom gives readers a real-world look at what actually works in modern marketing. The book helps marketers, founders, and revenue teams better understand customers, align teams, and bring products to market with greater confidence.
“AI is changing the mechanics of marketing, but it has not replaced the need for customer empathy, clear positioning, strong storytelling, and strategic judgment,” said Kartik. “If anything, AI makes those human skills more important because the marketplace is getting noisier, faster, and more competitive.”
Kartik, a 2X bestselling author and CEO of Caribou Strategic, wrote Product Marketing Wisdom as a practical resource for marketers and business leaders who want to turn product marketing from a vague business function into a practical growth engine. The book offers lessons across market research, competitive analysis, positioning, messaging, go-to-market strategy, storytelling, sales enablement, cross-functional collaboration, KPIs, AI, technology, and personal development.
Rather than presenting product marketing as a narrow marketing specialty, Kartik frames it as a strategic discipline that connects customer needs, product value, and business outcomes. By translating product marketing into clear, practical lessons, the book helps readers connect strategy, execution, and measurable business outcomes.
The book has resonated with readers because it addresses a growing challenge inside many organizations: companies may have strong products, talented teams, and new AI tools, but still struggle to communicate value clearly, align sales and marketing, and earn customer trust.
“Great product marketing is not just about launching campaigns,” Kartik said. “It is about understanding the market deeply enough to make better decisions, tell clearer stories, and help the right customers see why a product matters.”
Product Marketing Wisdom helps readers turn customer understanding into stronger positioning, clearer messaging, and more effective growth strategies. It also offers practical lessons for marketers who want to move from tactical execution to strategic business impact.
That focus has earned praise from respected leaders across product marketing, sales, and go-to-market strategy.
“A must-read for anyone seeking to elevate their craft or break into the field,” said Ryan Sorley, Cofounder of DoubleCheck Research.
“An absolute must-read for any Product Marketer,” said Partho Ghosh, VP of Product at Magnet Forensics.
“The ultimate guide for anyone serious about mastering this discipline,” said Catie Ivey, Chief Revenue Officer at GrowthZone AMS.
“A must-have for any marketer's bookshelf,” said Madhav Bhandari, VP of Marketing at Storylane.
“Nitin's insights and interviews will inspire and guide you,” said Robert Kaminski, Cofounder at FletchPMM.
For Kartik, the book’s ongoing bestseller momentum reflects the rising importance of product marketing as companies look for clearer ways to stand out, grow, and compete in AI-driven markets.
“Many teams have more tools than ever, but they are still asking the same core questions,” Kartik said. “Who are we really serving? What problem do we solve? Why should customers choose us? How do we explain our value in a way that people actually care about? Those questions are not going away.”
The book equips marketers and business leaders to sharpen positioning, build stronger go-to-market strategies, and communicate value with greater clarity. It also helps readers strengthen the timeless human skills that AI cannot replace, including empathy, storytelling, judgment, and cross-functional influence.
Kartik argues that as AI makes content creation faster and more accessible, differentiation will increasingly depend on the quality of thinking behind the message.
“In a world where anyone can generate more content, the winners will be the people and companies who understand customers better, think more strategically, and communicate with more clarity,” Kartik said. “AI can help with speed, but leaders still need wisdom.”
By combining lessons on AI, customer insight, storytelling, sales enablement, KPIs, and personal development, Product Marketing Wisdom gives readers a modern playbook for sustainable growth. The book gives readers a field-tested guide to the skills companies increasingly rely on to stand out in crowded markets.
Kartik also emphasizes that product marketing is no longer just for product marketing teams. The discipline is increasingly relevant to CEOs, founders, sales leaders, product leaders, customer success teams, and anyone responsible for helping customers understand why a product deserves attention.
“Every leader today is in the clarity business,” Kartik said. “Whether you are launching a SaaS platform, building a services business, leading a sales team, or growing a personal brand, you need to understand your audience, communicate your value, and build trust. That is the heart of product marketing.”
Product Marketing Wisdom is available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DQPYN3KB
Nitin Kartik has been featured in New York Times Square: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DZciN4pomCl/
Nitin Kartik has also been featured on BBC TV: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DYUcpgJoWf4/
'Product Marketing Wisdom' by Nitin Kartik has been an Amazon bestseller for 70+ weeks: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DZ97paqo1QV
ABOUT CARIBOU STRATEGIC:
Caribou Strategic transforms CEOs into bestselling authors with a done-for-you service including full manuscript ghostwriting, professional cover design, launch execution, promotion through New York Times Square features, press releases, and more. Clients pay ZERO upfront and only pay per week their book achieves Amazon bestseller status. Learn more at: https://cariboustrategic.com/p
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Nitin Kartik featured on BBC TV
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