Four New Bestsellers Explore What It Takes to Lead, Grow, Serve, and Rebuild

Caribou Strategic 'Unmarried' by bestselling author Dr. Rina Raichada, DMD Robert Lee's Bestselling Book: Millions of Meals Hidden in Plain Sight 'Product Marketing Wisdom' by bestselling author Nitin Kartik, CEO at Caribou Strategic 'Wisdom From Wizards' by Bestselling Author Nitin Kartik, CEO at Caribou Strategic

Princeton Area CEO and his clients spotlight four bestselling books with lessons for leaders, marketers, changemakers, and families.

Cuts months off your learning curve.” — Harris Cheng, CEO at Jupitrr AI

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caribou Strategic CEO Nitin Kartik is celebrating the Amazon bestseller success of four books he helped bring to market, each offering readers a different lens on leadership, growth, service, and rebuilding life with intention.The four books are 'Wisdom From Wizards' and 'Product Marketing Wisdom' by Nitin Kartik (CEO at Caribou Strategic), ' Millions of Meals Hidden in Plain Sight ' by Robert Lee (CEO at Rescuing Leftover Cuisine), and ' Unmarried ' by Dr. Rina Raichada, DMD (CEO at Dentistry on 10).Together, the books span business leadership, product marketing, food rescue, nonprofit innovation, motherhood, family change, and personal resilience. Each title has reached Amazon bestseller status ever since its launch, with 'Millions of Meals Hidden in Plain Sight' being a bestseller for 4+ weeks, 'Unmarried' being a bestseller for 5+ weeks, 'Wisdom From Wizards' being a bestseller for 30+ weeks, and 'Product Marketing Wisdom' being a bestseller for 70+ weeks.“These books are very different on the surface, but they all ask a similar question,” said Nitin Kartik, CEO of Caribou Strategic, who has been featured on BBC TV ( https://www.instagram.com/reel/DYUcpgJoWf4 ) and in New York Times Square ( https://www.instagram.com/reel/DZciN4pomCl ). “What does it take to lead through uncertainty, grow with purpose, serve something bigger than yourself, and rebuild when life changes? That is why I believe these books are resonating with readers.”Kartik’s Wisdom From Wizards has spent more than 30 weeks as an Amazon bestseller by turning real CEO conversations into practical lessons for leaders and entrepreneurs. The book gives readers a rare look inside the decision-making, mistakes, and hard-won lessons of business leaders who have built, scaled, and survived real companies.Through Wisdom From Wizards, Kartik translates founder and CEO experience into actionable insight for anyone trying to lead with more clarity, courage, and conviction. The book helps entrepreneurs shorten the learning curve by bringing together practical lessons from leaders who have already navigated the road ahead.Rather than presenting leadership as theory, Wisdom From Wizards positions leadership as lived experience, captured through candid conversations with CEOs and operators. The book stands out because it is built on real conversations, not recycled slogans, giving readers lessons they can apply in business and life.The book has resonated with readers because it connects entrepreneurial ambition with practical, human leadership. By spotlighting the lessons behind business success, Wisdom From Wizards gives readers a guide to thinking more strategically, leading more effectively, and learning from others’ hard-earned experience.“Wisdom From Wizards reflects my belief that leaders do not need more noise,” said Kartik. “They need access to patterns, principles, and pitfalls from people who have already been in the arena.”That perspective is echoed by leaders who have praised the book. Alejandro Rivas-Micoud, CEO at Userlytics, described the book as a way to “de-risk your entrepreneurial journey.” Daniel Gray, CEO at Lerno, called it “Leadership Wisdom, distilled into actionable insights.” Harris Cheng, CEO at Jupitrr AI, said it “cuts months off your learning curve.”Kartik’s other bestseller, Product Marketing Wisdom, has spent more than 70 weeks as an Amazon bestseller. Drawing on insights from more than 100 product marketing leaders, the book gives readers a real-world look at what actually works in modern marketing.Product Marketing Wisdom helps readers turn customer understanding into stronger positioning, clearer messaging, and more effective growth strategies. It offers practical lessons for marketers who want to move from tactical execution to strategic business impact.The book serves as a field-tested guide to the skills companies increasingly rely on to stand out in crowded markets. It equips marketers and business leaders to sharpen positioning, build stronger go-to-market strategies, and communicate value with greater clarity.By translating product marketing into clear, practical lessons, Product Marketing Wisdom helps readers connect strategy, execution, and measurable business outcomes. The book has resonated with readers because it turns product marketing from a vague business function into a practical growth engine.As artificial intelligence reshapes how companies create content, analyze markets, and communicate with customers, Product Marketing Wisdom also highlights the timeless human skills AI cannot replace, including empathy, storytelling, judgment, and cross-functional influence.The book helps founders, marketers, and revenue teams better understand customers, align teams, and bring products to market with greater confidence. By combining lessons on AI, customer insight, storytelling, sales enablement, KPIs, and personal development, Product Marketing Wisdom gives readers a modern playbook for sustainable growth.Ryan Sorley, Founder of DoubleCheck Research, called Product Marketing Wisdom “a must-read for anyone seeking to elevate their craft.” Partho Ghosh, VP of Product at Magnet Forensics, described it as “an absolute must-read for any Product Marketer.” Catie Ivey, CRO at GrowthZone AMS, called it “the ultimate guide for anyone serious about mastering this discipline.”While Kartik’s two books focus on business leadership and marketing growth, Dr. Rina Raichada’s Unmarried brings readers into a deeply personal story of motherhood, separation, identity, and rebuilding life across two homes.Unmarried gives women language for the quiet, complicated space after separation. The Amazon bestselling memoir reframes life after separation as a story of stability, identity, and self-trust. It presents a powerful reminder that a family can change shape without becoming broken.Dr. Raichada’s story speaks to women rebuilding their lives while continuing to mother, lead, work, and show up. Through Unmarried, she offers a deeply personal portrait of motherhood, resilience, and life across two homes.The memoir gives voice to women navigating the in-between space after separation, before life feels fully settled again. It turns separation into a conversation about emotional honesty, child-centered stability, and rebuilding with dignity.Dr. Raichada’s journey shows that rebuilding after separation often happens through small, steady choices made every day. Unmarried offers women a new way to understand identity after marriage, motherhood, and family change. It invites readers to see life after separation not only as an ending, but as the beginning of a life built with intention.Dr. Azeem Sheikh, Founder of Ontario Dental Implant Network, called the book “a clear perspective on what it means to face change without letting it define or defeat you.” Jackie Joachim, COO at ROI Corporation, said Dr. Raichada “navigates divorce, motherhood, and leadership without stepping away from any of it.” Radhika Lakhani, Family Lawyer and Conscious Co-parenting coach, called it “a courageous and honest example of navigating divorce with a child-centered approach, grounded in stability and peace.”'Unmarried' by Dr. Rina Raichada, DMD was recently featured in New York Times Square: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DZsLmMfBuyl Robert Lee’s Millions of Meals Hidden in Plain Sight turns the press release’s theme of service into a systems-level examination of food rescue, food waste, hunger, and nonprofit innovation. Lee, CEO of Rescuing Leftover Cuisine, has helped turn food rescue from a simple idea into a national movement.Rescuing Leftover Cuisine is proving that good food can feed people instead of landfills when the right systems are in place. Lee’s work shows that food rescue is not just charity, but logistics, trust, coordination, and practical systems design.Through Rescuing Leftover Cuisine, Lee is helping communities rethink how surplus food can move from waste streams to people in need. His bestseller highlights a powerful idea: the food already exists, the need already exists, and the missing piece is connection.Millions of Meals Hidden in Plain Sight positions Lee as a leading voice on food rescue, food waste, hunger, and nonprofit innovation. The book gives readers a systems-level view of how hunger and food waste can exist side by side, and how local donors, volunteers, and recipient organizations can work together to reduce food waste and fight hunger.Lee’s story connects lived food insecurity with practical nonprofit leadership and a scalable approach to food rescue. His work with Rescuing Leftover Cuisine shows how small recurring food rescues can add up to meaningful community impact.'Millions of Meals Hidden in Plain Sight' by Robert Lee was recently featured in New York Times Square: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DaAhfkapZQ1 “Robert’s book is a powerful example of what happens when a leader turns lived experience into a repeatable system for social good,” said Kartik. “It is not just a book about food waste. It is a book about seeing what others overlook and building a system that makes the right thing easier to do.”For Kartik, the success of all four books underscores a broader belief at the heart of Caribou Strategic: a book can do more than tell a story. It can clarify ideas, elevate expertise, build trust, and help readers see familiar problems in new ways.“Each of these books gives readers something different,” Kartik said. “Wisdom From Wizards offers leadership lessons from real CEOs. Product Marketing Wisdom gives marketers and business leaders a growth playbook. Unmarried gives women language for rebuilding with dignity. Millions of Meals Hidden in Plain Sight shows how systems can turn surplus into service. Together, they reflect the power of books to lead, grow, serve, and rebuild.”The four bestselling books are available on Amazon:'Unmarried' by Dr. Rina Raichada, DMD: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0H1T5PWPL 'Millions of Meals Hidden in Plain Sight' by Robert Lee: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0H2SF7PRC 'Wisdom From Wizards' by Nitin Kartik: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FTX5MBYF 'Product Marketing Wisdom' by Nitin Kartik: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DQPYN3KB Learn more about Dentistry on 10 at: https://www.dentistryon10.com/ Learn more about Rescuing Leftover Cuisine at: https://www.rescuingleftovercuisine.org/ ABOUT CARIBOU STRATEGIC:Caribou Strategic transforms CEOs into bestselling authors with a done-for-you service including full manuscript ghostwriting, professional cover design, launch execution, promotion through New York Times Square features, press releases, and more. Clients pay ZERO upfront and only pay per week their book achieves Amazon bestseller status. Learn more at: https://cariboustrategic.com/p

Bestselling Author Robert Lee's Book 'Millions of Meals Hidden in Plain Sight' Featured in New York Times Square

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