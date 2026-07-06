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MSP Investigating Fatal Crash in Hancock

On Friday, July 3, 2026, at approximately 8:25 AM, the Maine State Police responded to a fatal crash on Route 1 near the Washington Junction in Hancock.

 

The initial investigation indicates a motorcycle traveling westbound crossed into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with an eastbound pickup truck. The motorcycle operator, identified as 44-year-old Jim Hoyt of Sullivan, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Hoyt was wearing a helmet. The driver of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries.

 

Route 1 was closed while Troopers investigated the crash and crews cleared the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.

 

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MSP Investigating Fatal Crash in Hancock

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