Troopers Stop Fleeing Wrong-Way Driver

Bangor, July 18 – A state trooper prevented a potentially deadly incident last evening by intercepting a fleeing wrong-way driver on Interstate 95. This decisive action safely resolved a dangerous situation and protected motorists on one of Maine’s busiest highways.

At approximately 9:19 PM, a Maine Game Warden was traveling northbound on Interstate 95 near mile marker 186 in Bangor with emergency lights and sirens activated, responding to a search and rescue. The Warden encountered a Chevrolet pickup truck, later reported stolen from Skowhegan, driving erratically in the passing lane. The driver brake-checked the Warden and ignored the emergency signals. The Warden notified State Police and attempted to stop the truck. The driver used a restricted emergency vehicle crossover near mile marker 191 in Orono, then accelerated southbound to over 80 miles per hour before crossing over near Hogan Road in Bangor and driving southbound in the northbound lane. Recognizing the imminent danger, a State Police Sergeant rammed the truck, forcing it off the roadway and into the ditch, where another trooper and a warden boxed it in.

The driver, Lawrence Knowles, 60, of Norridgewock, was taken into custody after a brief standoff. He faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including Eluding an Officer, OUI Drugs, Reckless Conduct with a Dangerous Weapon, Aggravated Operating After Habitual Offender Revocation, Violation of Conditions of Release, and Refusing to Submit to Arrest.

The suspect sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital before being booked at the Penobscot County Jail earlier this morning.

No officers were injured in the incident.