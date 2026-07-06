LDWF Seeking New Hunter Education Instructors

Baton Rouge, Jul 06, 2026 - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Hunter Education program is seeking new volunteer instructors and will be hosting courses this summer and fall for those interested in teaching the next generation hunting safety.

The courses will be held across the state in the following locations:

CENTRAL LOUISIANA COURSES

When: Aug. 14-15

Aug. 14-15 Where: Woodworth Education Center

SOUTH LOUISIANA COURSES

When: July 10-11

July 10-11 Where: St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office

When: Oct. 2-3

Oct. 2-3 Where: St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office

NORTH LOUISIANA COURSES

When: July 10-11

July 10-11 Where: LDWF Monroe Office

When: Sept. 11-12

Sept. 11-12 Where: LDWF Minden Office

To register, go to the Louisiana Outdoors webpage.

For more information go to the LDWF Hunter Education webpage or contact the LDWF Hunter Education Section at HunterEductation@wlf.la.gov