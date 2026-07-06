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LDWF Seeking New Hunter Education Instructors

Baton Rouge, - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Hunter Education program is seeking new volunteer instructors and will be hosting courses this summer and fall for those interested in teaching the next generation hunting safety.

The courses will be held across the state in the following locations:

CENTRAL LOUISIANA COURSES

  • When: Aug. 14-15
  • Where: Woodworth Education Center

 

SOUTH LOUISIANA COURSES

  • When: July 10-11
  • Where: St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office

 

  • When: Oct. 2-3
  • Where: St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office

 

NORTH LOUISIANA COURSES

  • When: July 10-11
  • Where: LDWF Monroe Office

 

  • When: Sept. 11-12
  • Where: LDWF Minden Office

 

To register, go to the Louisiana Outdoors webpage.

For more information go to the LDWF Hunter Education webpage or contact the LDWF Hunter Education Section at HunterEductation@wlf.la.gov

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LDWF Seeking New Hunter Education Instructors

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