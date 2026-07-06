LDWF Seeking New Hunter Education Instructors
Baton Rouge, - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Hunter Education program is seeking new volunteer instructors and will be hosting courses this summer and fall for those interested in teaching the next generation hunting safety.
The courses will be held across the state in the following locations:
CENTRAL LOUISIANA COURSES
- When: Aug. 14-15
- Where: Woodworth Education Center
SOUTH LOUISIANA COURSES
- When: July 10-11
- Where: St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office
- When: Oct. 2-3
- Where: St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office
NORTH LOUISIANA COURSES
- When: July 10-11
- Where: LDWF Monroe Office
- When: Sept. 11-12
- Where: LDWF Minden Office
To register, go to the Louisiana Outdoors webpage.
For more information go to the LDWF Hunter Education webpage or contact the LDWF Hunter Education Section at HunterEductation@wlf.la.gov
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